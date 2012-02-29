-- On Feb. 27, 2012, Mexico-based cement producer Cemex
announced a debt exchange plan.
-- Sluggish global economic activity is continuing to
pressure the company's financial performance.
-- We are assigning a 'B-' issue rating and '3' recovery
rating to Cemex's proposed senior secured notes due 2019, while
affirming our ratings, including the 'B-' global scale and
'mxBB/mxB' national scale corporate credit ratings, on the
company.
-- The outlooks remain negative, reflecting our belief that
slow global economic activity and cement demand growth in the
major markets where Cemex operates will continue to pressure the
company's financial performance and key credit metrics over the
next 12 to 18 months.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its ratings, including the 'B-' global scale and
'mxBB/mxB' national scale rating long-term corporate credit
ratings, on Mexico-based cement producer Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
(Cemex). At the same time, we assigned a 'B-' senior secured
debt rating and a recovery rating of '3', indicating expectation
of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default, to the proposed fixed-rate dollar- and/or
euro-denominated senior secured notes due 2019 to be issued by
Spain-based subsidiary Cemex Espana S.A. (B-/Negative/--) and
unconditionally guaranteed by Cemex, Cemex Mexico S.A. de C.V.
(B-/Negative/--), and New Sunward Holding B.V. (not rated). The
outlooks remain negative. Rationale Our ratings on Cemex and its
key subsidiaries--Cemex Inc., Cemex Mexico, and Cemex
Espana--are constrained by its "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile, as our criteria define it, reflecting the company's
high debt and "less-than-adequate" liquidity position. The
ratings also reflect the relatively high concentration of its
cash flow generation in a few key operating markets despite
geographic diversification. These factors are partially
mitigated by the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile
based on the group's leading position in the global cement,
concrete, aggregates, and ready-mix businesses; and its
operating efficiency. We have equalized the ratings on Cemex
Mexico, Cemex Inc., and Cemex Espana because of the strategic
importance of each of these subsidiaries to the group.
On Feb. 27, 2012, Cemex announced the voluntary exchange
offer of its currently outstanding euro-denominated notes due
2014 and perpetual debentures for new senior secured notes due
2019. Although this exchange will be realized at less than par
value, we believe that the terms and conditions on the proposed
notes--such as a higher interest rate, the absence of a deferral
option to the issuer on interest payments, and a fixed maturity
date--help compensate for the loss of face value. Also,
according to our criteria, we view this exchange offer as an
opportunistic refinancing plan rather than a distressed
restructuring, as Cemex has almost completely mitigated the risk
of an insolvency or bankruptcy scenario in the near term, even
if the bondholders don't accept the offer. Standard & Poor's
believes that, in the event that bondholders decide not to
accept the invitation to exchange, the company will continue to
pay them in accordance with the terms and conditions of their
current holdings.'
During fourth-quarter 2011, Cemex's financial performance
continued to reflect sluggish economic activity and depressed
demand for cement. For past 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the
company posted adjusted total debt to EBITDA, EBITDA interest
coverage, and funds from operations to total debt of 9.8x, 1.4x,
and 3.1%, respectively. This compared unfavorably with the
results it posted for the same period a year earlier of 8.6x,
1.6x, and 3.5%. Operating performance also remains under
pressure, as evidenced by EBITDA margins that continue to
decline as a result of certain changes in the product mix and
higher energy costs, coupled with lesser economies of scale.
Cemex also posted an unadjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4%, compared
with 16.4% for 2010.
Based on our expectation of weak global economic prospects
and difficult industry conditions over the next two years, we
anticipate Cemex will continue to face volume and pricing
pressures in the main markets where it operates. Cemex's
management has implemented certain initiatives in an attempt to
improve its profitability and reduce leverage, including
headcount reduction and other cost-saving initiatives, and sale
of assets. These actions may somewhat mitigate the situation.
Liquidity
We assess Cemex's liquidity as "less than adequate." Cemex's
covenant headroom is tight. Covenants under the financing
agreement include a funded debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than or
equal to 6.5x by June 2012, decreasing to 5.75x by December
2012; and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of more than 1.75x
through December 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, these ratios were
6.6x and 1.88x, respectively, and the company was in compliance
with all its covenants. We anticipate the company complying with
its June 2012 covenants, even though we continue to foresee the
potential need to renegotiate credit conditions in its financing
agreement to avoid a covenant breach in December 2012. This is
feasible, in our view, given the company's close relationship
and sound track record with its lenders. We will closely monitor
any impact these modifications could have on the company's
financial flexibility, given the potential impact of the
company's cost of debt.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Cemex's cash and short-term
investments reached $1.1 billion. For 2012, we expect free
operating cash flow generation of $150 million to $200 million.
The company faces debt maturities of $373 million in 2012, which
consists mainly of domestic medium-term notes and has already
created a cash reserve to address these payments. Cemex faces
significant debt maturities in fourth-quarter 2013 and in 2014
of approximately $572 million and $8.0 billion, respectively,
mainly related to its syndicated bank facility. We expect the
company will continue working on its liability management to
seek refinancing alternatives for the aforementioned maturities.
Recovery analysis
The recovery rating on Cemex's proposed senior secured notes
offered in exchange for its euro-denominated notes due 2014 and
perpetual debentures is '3', indicating expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard &
Poor's recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect soon
after release of this report.)
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the downside risk to our
base-case scenario for Cemex's performance in the next few years
amid weaker-than-expected global economic conditions,
particularly in its main markets. We might take a negative
rating action if the company's financial metrics and liquidity
weaken further, or if the amendment to the credit conditions in
the financing agreement doesn't take place as expected. We could
revise the outlook to stable if the company improves its
liquidity position and we detect a positive trend in its
financial performance.