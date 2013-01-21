(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 21, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' long-term issue
rating and 'cnBB' long-term Greater China regional scale rating
to a proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured
notes by Central China Real Estate Ltd. (CCRE: BB-/Stable/--;
cnBB+/--).
The issue rating is one notch lower than the corporate
credit rating on CCRE to reflect our opinion that offshore
noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with
onshore creditors, in the event of default. We anticipate that
the company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets will
remain above our notching threshold of 15% for companies with a
speculative-grade rating.
CCRE intends to use the proceeds to fund new and existing
property projects (including land premium), repay existing debt,
and for general corporate purposes. The rating is subject to our
review of the final issuance documentation.
The rating on CCRE reflects the company's limited geographic
diversity and growing competition in Henan province. CCRE's good
sales execution, focused strategy and good market position in
Henan, and sizable low-cost land reserves moderate these
weaknesses. We assess the company's business risk profile as
"weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."
The stable rating outlook on CCRE reflects our expectation
that the company will generate satisfactory property sales and
have good financial flexibility to meet its short-term
obligations. We anticipate that the company will maintain a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3x-4x in 2013 and have at least Chinese
renminbi 1 billion in unrestricted cash annually while pursuing
its high-growth strategy.
