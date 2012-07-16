(The following was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
rate the US$167.5 million CE Oaxaca Cuatro, S. de R.L. de C.V.'s
(Oaxaca IV) senior secured notes due 2031 'BBB-(exp)'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- MIDRANGE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The rating largely
reflects the project's expected financial performance. Under
Fitch rating case conditions, which contemplate higher O&M costs
combined with reduced energy production, debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) is expected to average 1.32 times (x) with a
minimum of 1.29x. Coverage levels are in line with Fitch's
applicable criteria and other similarly rated transactions.
-- LOW VARIABILITY WIND RESOURCE: The non-diversified,
single-site nature of the project is partially mitigated by its
location at a region that benefits from an attractive wind
resource and where energy generation probability scenarios were
based on almost 10 years of long-term reference data on-site or
nearby to it. In its financial analysis, Fitch takes into
account the potential for lower wind conditions that could
negatively affect output.
-- FULLY CONTRACTED REVENUES: 100% of energy generated is
contracted under a 20-year fixed-price Power Purchase Agreement
(PPA) with an investment-grade off-taker. There are no penalties
in case production is lower than expected, which effectively
mitigates revenue risk. Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission
(CFE) is a large electric utility rated with a 'BBB' Foreign
Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) and 'BBB+'
Local Currency LT IDR, both with Stable Outlook by Fitch.
-- MODERATE OPERATION RISK: The rating reflects the risks
inherent to the operation of a recent facility over a 19.5-year
term. Favorably, it benefits from proven turbine technology, and
initial technical support from the manufacturer. Given that the
operation, maintenance and guarantees are provided by Acciona
Energia Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V. (AEM), the project's
operational performance is linked to its sponsor's long-term
prospects.
-- BACK-ENDED AMORTIZATION: The amortization schedule
establishes that more than 40% of the debt will be paid in the
final five years of the tenor, which could potentially worsen a
trend of rising costs or underperformance at the end of
project's life. Structural features such as distribution tests
as well as the project's resilience to significant O&M cost
increases contribute to mitigate such risk.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
-- Wind resource volatility: cash flow stability could be
threatened by greater than expected wind resource volatility, or
consistent performance below the P50 levels.
-- O&M costs escalation: the project's financial profile
could be weakened by expenses that are persistently higher than
expected especially if, all other variables kept stable, costs
constantly surpass budget by double-digit deviations.
-- Change in off-taker rating: A downgrade of CFE's current
rating to a rating level below 'BBB-'.
SECURITY
The notes are mainly secured by a first-priority interest in
the collateral, which includes typical items such as the capital
stock of the issuer, the project documents' rights, all existing
and future tangible and intangible property, and sponsor
guarantees under the engineering, procurement, and construction
(EPC) and O&M agreements.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Oaxaca IV expects to issue up to US$167.5 million of senior
secured notes with a legal maturity in 2031. The notes are to be
structured under a scheduled amortization scheme, with a fixed
interest rate and fixed semi-annual principal payments. There is
a six-month O&M reserve as well as a six-month debt service
reserve fund. The structure contemplates covenants for
additional leverage, and a 12-month-period forward/backward
looking distribution test set at 1.20x.
Proceeds from the issuance are projected to: i) refinance
the initial credit facility used to partially pay project
construction, ii) fully pay the remaining part of the EPC
contract, iii) cover financial expenses, and iv) fund reserve
accounts. Equity contribution represents approximately 25% of
the project's cost, and will be completed prior to or at
financial close.
Oaxaca IV is a Mexican special purpose vehicle (SPV) created
by the AEM to own and operate a 102 MW wind farm located in the
Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Oaxaca, in southern Mexico. It is an
indirect subsidiary of Acciona, S.A. (Acciona), one of the
largest Spanish private groups whose core businesses are
infrastructure, water and renewables, with presence in several
countries. Current installed attributable capacity is 7,329 MW
where 85% is from wind. Of this number, 557 MW are installed in
Mexico, and represent 65% of the country's operating wind.
The facility reached commercial operation in March 2012 with
a demonstrated capacity of 103.7 MW. It comprises 68 1.5-MW
turbines manufactured by related company Acciona Windpower, S.A.
(AWP), who has installed over 2,500 similar units reaching 3,750
MW with a global average fleet availability of over 98%. Of that
amount, 371 turbines that equal 557 MW are currently operating
in Mexico. Since AWP turbine technology is grounded in more than
15 years of operational observations in varied terrains and
climates across the globe, and including in nearby project
Eurus, Fitch assumes such technology is capable to operate
correctly in Oaxaca IV using high capacity factors, and the
assessment regarding technology risk is midrange.
The land where the project is located has been leased by the
sponsor to develop other similar wind farm projects, and to keep
some land reserves. AEM is currently in an advanced stage of
formalizing the project's rights of way. Except for two, all
local land owners (56) have signed 22-year usufruct agreements
that largely mitigate the risk of land price increases.
Currently, 35 contracts have been recorded in the National
Agrarian Register (RAN). O&M, management and administrative
services, and turbine maintenance are performed by AEM upon
20-year contracts. Operation risk is considered midrange, since
Fitch believes that the sponsor is adequately qualified to
manage the facility based on its experience developing this type
of projects.
The Oaxaca region has an important natural wind resource,
and the diversity of projects in the area from major key players
validates its attractiveness. The region has consistent
unidirectional and high-speed wind that provides high capacity
factors (40%-50%) with speed averages in the range of 10-11
meters per second. In addition, wind data had been measured on
site for almost a decade via 17 towers at a height similar to
that of the turbines. Revenue will solely come from the
electricity rendered under the purchase power agreement (PPA) at
a fixed pre-defined price starting at USD63/MWh in 2012,that
increases annually up to USD109/MWh in 2031. Payment is done in
a monthly basis and partially readjusted by the U.S. Producer
Price Index. CFE must acquire the whole net power output, and
Oaxaca IV cannot sell its production to any other party. There
is no minimum capacity or energy requirements, so there are no
penalties in case energy produced is lower than expected. Fitch
considers there is no price risk. Delivery risk is borne by CFE
as the national grid operator.
For the first two years of operations, costs will represent
only about 10% of revenues, since major maintenance is still
covered under the EPC contract. Afterwards, costs range between
25%-30% of revenue, where the lowest percentages occur at the
latest years of the projection when price increases on a higher
real basis. According to the Independent Engineer (IE),
projected costs are reasonable and compare well with similar
projects. In addition, the O&M reserve helps mitigate any
unexpected requirements. Given that sensitivity testing of O&M
costs suggested the project can withstand significant increases,
cost risk is perceived as midrange.
According to the Mexican Wind Energy Association (AMDEE),
installed capacity in the country has significantly expanded in
the past few years. This growth has been spurred by a more
supportive regulatory framework, the availability of new
transmission capacity in the Oaxaca region, significant turbine
price reductions, and more access to financing. Even though wind
energy development in Mexico started recently, industry risk is
perceived as midrange.
Fitch created a diversity of projected scenarios to test the
resilience of the project under different situations. The Base
Case represents Fitch's expected performance for Oaxaca IV, and
its main assumptions included IE's P50 10-years capacity factor,
96% turbine availability, 0% increase to O&M budget, and 3% net
generation reduction to all years, in order to reflect potential
for additional forecast error in the wind study and the impact
of occasional reliability issues. Under this scenario, debt is
fully paid, and DSCR is 1.40x minimum and 1.53x on average. Loan
Life Coverage Ratio (LLCR) is 1.52x.
Per applicable rating criteria, the Fitch Rating Case adds
additional stresses to the Base Case based on Fitch's risk
analysis and discussions with the independent consultants. The
Fitch Rating Case included IE's P90 1-year capacity factor, 96%
turbine availability with 1% decrease every two years following
year 15, 7.5% increase to O&M budget for years 1-15 and 12.5%
for years 16-20, and 3% net generation reduction to all years.
Main results were DSCR is 1.29x minimum and 1.32x average. LLCR
is 1.31x.
As for the first quarter of 2012, Oaxaca IV registered a
capacity factor equivalent to 95.7% of IE's P50 wind resource
projection, which positively compares with Fitch's most
projected scenarios.