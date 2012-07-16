(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Mexico-based wind power project, Oaxaca II, is planning
to issue $164.5 million senior secured notes due December 2031.
-- The notes will be backed by the issuer's right to receive
payment under the 20-year power purchase agreement with Comision
Federal de Electricidad.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'BBB-' rating to the
issue.
-- The stable outlook reflects the project's long-term power
purchase agreements with Comision Federal de Electricidad and
reasonable expectations for wind resource and turbine
performance.
Rating Action
On July 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its preliminary 'BBB-' rating to CE Oaxaca Dos, S. de
R.L. de C.V.'s (Oaxaca II) proposed $164.5 million senior
secured notes due Dec. 31, 2031. The outlook is stable.
The preliminary rating assumes that all project documents
are finalized on comparable terms as presented to Standard &
Poor's. The final rating will depend on a review of all
finalized project documents.
Rationale
Oaxaca II will repay debt with cash flow from its 102
megawatt (MW) wind farm project that earns revenues from energy
it sells under long-term power-purchase agreements (PPA) with
Comision Federal De Electricidad (CFE; foreign currency:
BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--). Acciona S.A., a
wind turbine supplier, indirectly owns Oaxaca IV.
The 'BBB-' ratings reflects the following strengths:
-- Twenty-year PPA with strong off-taker, CFE, which
eliminates price risk, but not volume risk.
-- Different favorable technical opinions, the track record
of wind availability and the on-site information for five years
support the excellent conditions of wind resource in the state
of Oaxaca.
-- Operations and maintenance (O&M) contract is for the next
20 years, which matches the PPA's term and the tenor of the
notes. Moreover, we believe O&M budget to be conservative
mitigating possible variations on actual O&M.
-- Proven technology as Acciona has used these turbines
since 2004 with an average availability on its wind projects of
98%.
-- Adequate debt service coverage (DSCR) under our base-case
scenario which considers a one year P90 with the 96%
availability. Under this scenario, the minimum DSCR is 1.40x and
the average DSCR is 1.41x.
These strengths are somewhat offset by the following
weaknesses:
-- The cash flow depends directly on energy production that
relies on the wind resource that is seasonal and beyond
management's control.
-- Reliance on one type of wind turbine technology. While
the AW 70 1.5 MW wind turbines are commercially proven, any
future serial defect or maintenance/spare parts issues after the
warranties expire could result in lower revenues and increased
costs. The certified design life of this turbine is 20 years,
which matches the debt tenor.
-- O&M costs for the wind energy industry have proven to be
higher than initially projected.
Oaxaca II is a 102 MW wind farm located in the Isthmus
region of Tehuantepec in the state of Oaxaca, 17 kilometers away
from the Pacific Coast. The wind farm is comprised of 68 wind
turbines laid out in three sections. The project reached
commercial operation in Feb. 6, 2012.
The generated revenues are fully contracted under the
20-year, dollar-denominated, fixed price PPA with CFE. The PPA
is a take-or-pay contract for 100% of the the wind farm's net
energy production. The price for Oaxaca IV is $65 per megawatt
hour. The formula to adjust payments considers O&M costs which
are adjusted according to the U.S. producer price index and
non-O&M related costs. If the produced energy is lower than
expected, there are no penalties. Under the PPA, CFE allows
Oaxaca IV to connect to the preferred interconnection point in
the Ixtepec substation which the utility owns. The Ixtepec
substation transmits power from several wind farms in the
region. The wheeling/delivery risk is borne by CFE as the
national grid operator. We believe the PPA with CFE provides
Oaxaca IV with a strong contractual foundation and mitigates
market risk. However, volume risk remains, as it depends on
on-site wind availability.
The rating also considers the several studies that indicate
the favorable wind conditions in the region The wind
availability study for Oaxaca II was prepared by the independent
engineer consultant, which has worked on more than 150 wind
projects totaling 8,100 MW. Alatec based its assessment on
onsite data from four stations at Oaxaca II with near-hub height
wind data. In addition, there are long-term reference stations
near the wind farm. The study collected more than five years of
on-site data, almost 10 years of long-term reference data on or
nearby the project, which gives more certainty about the
availability of the wind resource at the site. During this
period, the wind has been consistently strong with an average
speed of 10-12 meters per second, and unidirectional, which
resulted in low wind production variation. However, given the
fact that the wind resource is seasonal in nature and beyond
management's control, we believe that cash flow dependency on
wind availability remains the most significant risk.
We expect O&M costs to be in line with budget, given that
Acciona Energia Mexico (AEM) will operate and maintain the wind
farm through a 20-year O&M contract.. Oaxaca II is using a
proven turbine technology: a 68 Acciona Windpower AW 70 1.5 MW
wind turbine. There are more than 2,500 turbines installed
worldwide with a global average fleet availability of more than
98%. Acciona's wind turbines have been operating for more than
15 years. Moreover, Acciona's turbines have experienced no
serious defects with global failures of less than 1% on their
major components. In the opinion of Alatec, Acciona has ample
experience as a wind turbine supplier and does not anticipate
any relevant problems in their operation. However, we believe
that there is dependency risk due to only one type of wind
technology.
The $164.5 million notes will be fully amortizing. The
capital structure is somewhat backloaded, as around 46% of the
debt is due in the last quarter of the notes' term. However,
given that the debt amortization matches the revenue generation
under the PPA, we consider this structure as adequate. The debt
matures only a couple of months before the PPAs expiration date.
Under our base-case scenario, which incorporate a one-year P90
96% availability scenario, the expected minimum DSCR is 1.40x
and the average DSCR is 1.41x. We don't believe there is a
refinancing risk on this structure as the PPA provides for
stability in cash flow generation. However, if O&M is
significantly higher than our expectations or if wind is
significantly below than our expectations, there could be a
refinancing risk.
Liquidity
The project's liquidity is sufficient as there is a
six-month debt service and O&M reserves that are initially
funded. However, since the O&M in the first couple of years is
low given that most of these costs are still covered by the EPC
contractor, the reserve is low. In 2014, the O&M reserve is
replenished with cash available after debt service to cover the
following six months of O&M. If for some reason, the reserves
are used, they will be replenished after debt service payment.
We believe that this partially mitigates the risk of low wind or
higher-than-expected O&M costs during a certain point in time.
Moreover, cash distributions are restricted to certain
covenants, such as a 12-month backward and forward looking DSCR
of more than 1.2x. If during three consecutive years, cash is
trapped because it does not meet the test, it will be used to
make a prepayment of the notes. We believe that this mitigates
the risk of cash outflows during periods of stress.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Oaxaca II
will generate stable revenues due to its PPA with CFE, which
mitigates price volatility, strong wind availability in the
state of Oaxaca, and the proven technology. Also we expect O&M
costs to be in line with the expectations, as Acciona has
experience in managing similar projects around the globe. A
downgrade could occur if wind availability is below the IE
assumptions, or if O&M costs are higher than in the projected
scenario resulting in a decline of the DSCR below the expected
minimum 1.4x. A downgrade of CFE could result in a credit
deterioration of the project. We believe an upgrade is not
likely at this point.
Ratings List
CE Oaxaca Dos, S. de R.L. de C.V.
Senior secured notes BBB-(prelim)/Stable