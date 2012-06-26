Overview
-- U.S. information services provider Ceridian is amending
and extending a portion of its term loan B notes due 2014 and
issuing senior secured notes as part of the transaction.
-- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating to the
proposed senior notes and the extended term loan B with a
recovery rating of '3'.
-- Our corporate credit rating on Ceridian remains at 'B-'.
The rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects Ceridian's modest near-term
debt maturities, the eased leverage covenant, which provides
sufficient headroom over the near term, and the company's
significant base of recurring revenues. Rating Action On June
26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned
Minneapolis-based Ceridian Corp.'s proposed $720 million senior
notes due 2019 and extended term loan B its 'B-' issue-level
rating and '3' recovery rating.
The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default
by the borrower. The company is issuing the notes in conjunction
with an amend-and-extend transaction of part of its currently
outstanding bank debt. Our existing ratings on Ceridian,
including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged.
The outlook is stable. The issue-level rating on Ceridian's
senior secured debt is 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit
rating) and the recovery rating is '3', indicating the
expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. The rating on the company's unsecured debt
issue is 'CCC' (two notches lower than the corporate credit
rating) and the recovery rating is '6', indicating the
expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale The ratings on Ceridian reflect a very aggressive
capital structure with an unfavorable maturity schedule, as well
as the effects of a weak economy on the company's revenue and
operating earnings. The proposed transactions will ease the
impact of the nearer term maturities as well as provide some
covenant relief. In addition, significant recurring revenue
streams and defensible market positions partially offset the
broader economic factors. With annual revenues of about $1.5
billion, Ceridian is an information services company that serves
the human resources (HRS), stored value cards and solutions
(SVS), and--through its Comdata Network Inc.
subsidiary--transportation industries. Barriers to entry in
Ceridian's markets are high, the result of developed niche
market positions, economies of scale, and long-term customer
relationships.
Standard & Poor's characterizes Ceridian's business risk
profile as "fair." We expect global economic weakness to
continue constraining the company's revenue and earnings growth
in the near term. In the HRS segment (nearly two-thirds of total
revenues), we expect persistently high unemployment to limit
payroll-related processing revenue growth in the near term. In
addition, the current low interest rates will suppress interest
income on funds held on behalf of customers. The company
recently acquired Canada-based Dayforce, which will enable it to
offer software as a service (SaaS) based products and state of
the art products.
This should help it offset some of the macroeconomic impacts
as it gains new customers. While Comdata's revenues (about 25%
of total revenues) are exposed to volatility in fuel prices,
expansion into adjacent, less penetrated market segments
provides some growth potential. Ceridian's focus on improving
profitability through tighter cost controls and business process
improvements helped it partly offset lower revenues and interest
income. Adjusted EBITDA margins were about 24% for the 12 months
ended March 2011, inline with the prior-year level. EBITDA and
margins were somewhat affected by the loss of the Military
OneSource contract, as well as by upfront investment in
marketing and related expenditures before the associated revenue
is recognized.
Ceridian is expected to generate modest annual free cash
flow, based on relatively consistent operating earnings and
modest capital expenditures (at 2%-4% of sales). We view the
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Adjusted
total debt to EBITDA was 10.5x as of March 2012 compared with
10.6x at year-end and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage for the
quarter was 1.5x. The current rating incorporates the assumption
that EBITDA and leverage will not materially improve in the near
term, with revenues growing in the low-single digits and margins
remaining at current levels. These metrics are unlikely to
deviate significantly if growth rates were to vary somewhat from
expectations.
Liquidity Ceridian has an "adequate" liquidity position. We
expect it to generate sufficient operating cash flow to fund
modest capital expenditures and meet term loan amortization
payments. Required amortization payments are $37.4 million in
2012. Ceridian had $244 million of cash (as of March 31, 2012)
and availability under its $300 million revolving credit
facility (expiring May 9, 2014, although a portion will be
extended in conjunction with the present amend-and-extend
transaction). Ceridian also has a $275 million securitization
facility secured by Comdata receivables maturing in 2014, with
nothing outstanding as of March 31.
The company was in compliance with its covenants as of March
31, 2012. Ceridian has $3.4 billion of debt associated with its
2007 LBO which was due in 2014 and 2015. This transaction will
push out maturities and reduce the nearer term maturity wall the
company faced, thereby improving its financial flexibility
somewhat. In addition, the leverage covenant will be increased,
giving the company additional covenant headroom. Recovery
analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery
report on Ceridian, published May 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects Ceridian's modest
near-term debt maturities, the eased leverage covenant, which
provides sufficient headroom over the near term, and the
company's significant base of recurring revenues.
We expect revenue to slowly grow in conjunction with the
economic recovery, introduction of new offerings, and expansion
into new markets. Liquidity is ample enough to handle near-term
maturities. However, the highly leveraged capital structure
limits a possible upgrade. Although the company has largely
addressed the 2014 maturity wall, we could lower our ratings as
the company approaches the 2015 maturity wall and there are no
plans in place to restructure or repay the debt, or if covenant
15, 2008 Ratings List Ceridian Corp. Corporate Credit Rating
B-/Stable/-- New Ratings Ceridian Corp. Senior Secured US$720
mil nts due 2019 B- Recovery Rating 3 Ceridian Corp. Ceridian
Canada Holdings ULC Ceridian Canada Ltd. Senior Secured US$1.085
bil extended term B bank ln B- due 2017 Recovery Rating 3