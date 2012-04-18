(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- CND's financial performance has improved, as shown in the company's deleveraging trend and the strengthening of its capital structure and profitability measures.

-- AmBev and E. Leon Jimenes S.A., which owns 83.5% of CND, announced that they have entered into a transaction to form a strategic alliance through the integration of their businesses in the Caribbean.

-- As a result, we have raised our rating on CND to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time, we have placed the rating on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after the closing of the transaction, expected during the second quarter of 2012 and which is subject to regulatory approvals.

Rating Action

On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on Dominican Republic-based beer and malt producer and distributor Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana S.A. (CND) to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time, we placed the rating on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale

The upgrade is based on CND's improved financial performance, as evidenced by the company's debt reduction, successful liability management, and strengthening of its liquidity position, which we now consider to be "adequate". Additionally, the CreditWatch placement follows the announcement of AmBev-Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev; A-/Stable/--) and E. Leon Jimenes SA (ELJ; not rated), which owns 83.5% of CND, that they have entered into a transaction to form a strategic alliance that will combine their businesses in the Caribbean.

In the second-half of 2011 and during the first few months of 2012, CND strengthened its capital structure through the refinancing of a significant portion of its short-term debt. It also reduced debt and improved its EBITDA margins. At Dec. 31, 2011, CND posted total debt-to-EBITDA, funds from operations-to-total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios of 2.5x, 28.4%, and 3.0x respectively, compared to 3.2x, 20.5%, and 2.6x in fiscal 2010. We expect these metrics will continue to improve slightly in following years. These could result from the company's focus on reducing debt, the cost and expense control programs to be realized during the next three years, and the expected operating efficiencies and synergies that would arise from the integration with AmBev's business in the Dominican Republic.

Upon closing of the transaction, AmBev, through its subsidiary AmBev Brasil Bebidas S.A. (AmBev Brazil), and ELJ will be the shareholders of Tenedora CND S.A., a holding company which will own a 83.5% stake in CND and 100.0% of the shares of AmBev Dominicana SA ("AmBev Dominicana"). As a result, initially AmBev Brazil will possess an indirect interest of 41.76% in CND. The combined business operations include beer, malt and soft drinks in the Dominican Republic, Antigua, St. Vincent, and Dominica, as well as exports to 16 countries in the Caribbean to the U.S. and Europe. We expect the transaction to close during quarter ending June 30, 2012, subject to regulatory approvals. Through this transaction, and the acquisition of an additional stake in CND of 9.3% from Heineken NV, AmBev will hold a total indirect control ownership of approximately 51%. In our view, this strategic alliance will improve CND's business position. We believe CND's market share would increase, benefiting from AmBev's scale and management capabilities and experience, and a further expansion of its brands to other markets.

The 'B+' rating on CND reflect the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile and "weak" business profile, the challenges of operating in the Dominican Republic, and exposure to the nation's economic cycles. It also incorporates our view of the business constraints associated with CND's geographic concentration and intense industry and regional competition, which could be mitigated with the strategic alliance with AmBev. Offsetting the weaknesses are the company's leading industry position in the Dominican Republic, its strong distribution capabilities in a fragmented retailer system, solid and longstanding brand recognition, the improving acceptance of CND's products in international markets, and its adequate liquidity.

Liquidity

We have revised CND's liquidity to adequate, from "less than adequate", as defined in our criteria. During the past months, CND substantially improved its debt-maturity profile through the refinancing of short-term liabilities and reducing debt. For 2012, sources of liquidity will likely include cash of Dominican peso (DOP) 1,611 million and funds from operations of about DOP3,730 million. Cash uses are likely to include DOP3,993 million in short-term debt maturities (from which approximately DOP2,612 million have been already paid or refinanced as of today), as well as approximately DOP2,317 million for working capital requirements, capital expenses, and dividend payments.

We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.3x for 2012 and 1.6x for 2013, and net sources to remain positive even with a 15%-20% decline in EBITDA. Given the company's financial metric improvement, its covenant headroom has widened. We anticipate this comfortable buffer to remain in the following two years with a cushion of more than 40%.

CreditWatch

Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement after the completion of the transaction, expected during the second quarter of 2012. We will also review CND's business and financial risk profiles post the transaction. We could raise the rating by one or two notches, depending on our evaluation of: the support level of AmBev to CND, the potential benefits that this transaction brings to CND's business profile, and the future financial strategy. If a further upgrade were to occur, it would mean that the rating on CND would be higher than the sovereign rating on Dominican Republic.