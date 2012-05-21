(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- The trust certificates issued under the CF Auto Loan
Trust Series 8 transaction are secured by a pool of auto loans
originated by Cedyna Financial Corp.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement level has increased,
reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated
certificates. In addition, the performance of the underlying
collateral pool has been within our assumed range.
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on the
class 1 trust certificates issued under this transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the
class 1 senior trust certificates issued under the CF Auto Loan
Receivable Trust Series 8 (CF Auto Loan Trust Series 8)
transaction (see list below). The class 2 senior trust
certificates, which were issued under the same transaction, have
already been redeemed.
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In
analyzing the credit quality of the above transaction, we
examined the performance data contained in the reports that we
receive each month from the servicer and the trustee.
Following our review, we affirmed the rating on the
transaction because: (1) the performance of the underlying
collateral pool has been within our assumed range; and (2) the
level of credit enhancement available to the certificates has
increased, reflecting the progress of principal redemption for
the rated certificates.
The senior trust certificates are secured by a pool of auto
loans originated by Cedyna Financial Corp. (formerly known as
Central Finance Co. Ltd.; NR).