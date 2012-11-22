(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Chilean pharmaceutical company CFR Pharmaceuticals S.A.
(CFR) continues to grow through acquisitions in Latin America,
especially in investment-grade countries. The company plans to
use debt to finance its most recent acquisition in Colombia for
about $560 million.
-- We are assigning our 'BB+' corporate credit rating to
CFR. We are also assigning our 'BB+' rating to the proposed up
to $300 million mid-to-long-term senior unsecured notes issued
by CFR International SpA, a subsidiary of CFR.
-- The proposed notes are expected to be fully and
unconditionally guaranteed by CFR and its main operating
subsidiaries.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the
company will improve its leverage levels and profitability
measures once it consolidates its recent acquisition, while
maintaining its good market position in Latin America.
Rating Action
On Nov. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Chile-based CFR
Pharmaceuticals S.A. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
assigned its 'BB+' rating to proposed mid-to-long-term senior
unsecured notes of up to $300 million issued by CFR
International SpA, a subsidiary of CFR. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on CFR reflect Standard & Poor's expectation
that the company will report double-digit EBITDA growth over the
next two years and its leverage measures will remain in line
with a significant risk profile. The ratings also reflect CFR's
"less than adequate" liquidity, the competitive nature of the
branded generic drugs industry in Latin America, and the
company's mismatch in currencies between revenues and U.S.
dollar-denominated debt on a pro forma basis. In addition, we
expect the company to face integration risks due to the
company's recent acquisition of Lafrancol S.A. (not rated; a
Colombian pharmaceutical company), which is expected to be
closed by the end of the year, despite its good track record in
integrating previous acquisitions. Somewhat mitigating these
factors are the company's good market position, its favorable
geographic and product diversification, and our expectation that
it will generate positive discretionary cash flow by 2013.
CFR is a leading pharmaceutical company in Latin America,
with operations in 15 countries across the region, the most
important being Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The company also has
increased its presence in other emerging and niche markets,
including Vietnam, Canada, and the U.K. CFR specializes in the
development, production, and commercialization of specialty
branded generic drugs. The company's diversified products
include general medicine, women's health, cardiology, neurology,
and psychiatry. CFR also sells complex injectables, dialysis and
oncology products for transplants and health and wellness.
Under our base-case scenario, we believe that CFR can
achieve double-digit growth over the next two years, even
without considering its recent acquisition. This forecast
factors in new product launches and the favorable midterm
outlook for the Latin American branded generic drug industry.
Moreover, our GDP growth assumptions for investment-grade
countries in the region are about 5.0% on average for the next
two years (compared with our expected 3.0% for Latin America
overall in the same period).
We expect EBITDA margins to increase to more than 20% during
the next two years, once CFR fully consolidates the recent
acquisition. By year-end 2012, and considering the Lafrancol
acquisition, debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to
debt will likely be 4.2x and 20%, respectively, which correspond
to a "significant" financial profile. However, during the next
two years, without considering significant acquisitions, FFO to
debt will likely remain in line with a "significant" financial
risk profile (less than 30%), but debt to EBITDA will likely
advance to the intermediate financial risk profile range
(defined as leverage of 2.0x-3.0x). Moreover, we believe that
Lafrancol will contribute positively to CFR, since it also
operates in the branded generic drugs industry.
We expect that CFR will continue to consolidate its presence
in Latin America through both organic growth and smaller
acquisitions, especially in investment-grade countries. In
addition, we believe that the company's management expertise,
both operational and financial, will continue to support its
strategy.
In order to finance the Lafrancol acquisition, CFR issued a
local bond of $142 million and is proposing to issue
mid-to-long-term senior unsecured notes of up to $300 million
through its subsidiary CFR International SpA. CFR and its main
operating subsidiaries--Farmaindustria S.A., Laboratorios
Recalcine S.A., Laboratorio Synthesis S.A., and Sundelight
Corp.--are expected to fully and unconditionally guarantee the
proposed notes. Within 60 days of the closing of the Lafrancol
acquisition, Lafrancol and Lafrancol Internacional S.A.S. will
also be required to provide guarantees for the notes. Therefore,
most of CFR's debt (including the proposed notes) will be pari
passu.
The key factors we consider in our assessment of CFR's
"significant" financial risk profile include the company's
leverage levels of more than 3.0x and the negative discretionary
cash flow generation in 2012 due to the Lafrancol acquisition.
However, we expect that the company will generate positive
discretionary cash flow by 2013--in line with its financial
policy. We also expect that adjusted debt to EBITDA, FFO to
debt, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios will be 3.1x, 26.4%,
and 6.4x, respectively, on average for the next two years.
With the proposed up to $300 million senior unsecured notes,
we believe that there is a currency mismatch, since about 60% of
the company's debt will be U.S. dollar denominated, while almost
100% of its revenues will be in other currencies. Moreover,
about 22% of CFR's costs are U.S. dollar denominated. However,
we believe this risk is partially mitigated by the long-term
nature of the company's debt.
CFR's leadership position in the prescription markets in
Chile and Peru, and its recent acquisition of Lafrancol, which
is a leading pharmaceutical company in Colombia in terms of
sales, highlight the company's "satisfactory" business risk, in
our view. The majority of the company's EBITDA is generated in
those countries pro forma. We believe that this partially
mitigates the country risk of some of the other countries in
which CFR operates in (such as Argentina, Venezuela, and
Ecuador). The Latin American pharmaceutical industry in the
CFR's main markets in Latin America has increased at a
double-digit rate from 2007 to 2011, compared with a
single-digit growth of the global pharmaceutical industry.
Therefore, we believe that the company has significant growth
opportunities, especially considering that it focuses in less
competitive markets.
Liquidity
We view CFR's liquidity as "less than adequate" for the next
12 months to 18 months, given the company's recent acquisition
of Lafrancol for about $560 million. Our liquidity assessment is
based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- The company's sources (including cash and FFO) over the
next 12 months to 18 months will exceed uses by less than 1.2x;
-- The company has flexibility to reduce capital
expenditures if needed;
-- The company has good relationships with banks, a prudent
financial risk management, and recent access to capital markets;
-- For the next 12 months, the liquidity sources will
include cash position of $255.7 million (as of Sept. 30, 2012),
FFO of $131.3 million, the local bond issued during
fourth-quarter 2012 totaling $142 million, and the proposed
unsecured notes of up to $300 million. For the next 12 months,
uses will correspond to about $827 million, including debt
maturities, working capital outflows, capital expenditures, the
acquisition of Lafrancol, and cash dividends; and
-- The company will be in compliance with its financial
covenants of maximum net debt to equity of 1.4x and minimum
EBITDA interest coverage of 3.0x during the next two years, with
a significant EBITDA cushion.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that CFR will
continue to improve its EBITDA margins and its cash flow
generation once it consolidates its recent acquisition in
Colombia. We believe that the company will maintain its good
market position in Latin America and a prudent financial
management, with lower leverage once it fully consolidates the
recent acquisition. We could downgrade CFR if it undertakes
significant debt-financed acquisitions or if its profitability
deteriorates if the company is not able to integrate
successfully its recent acquisition, resulting in EBITDA margin
of less than 15% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 3.0x
on a consistent basis.
We could raise the ratings if CFR's credit measures improve
faster than we currently anticipate (resulting in sustained debt
to EBITDA and EBITDA margin of less than 2.0x and above 23%,
respectively), if the company's liquidity improves, and if it
consolidates its market position in Colombia.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Key credit factors: Business and Financial Risks in the
Global Pharmaceutical Industry, Jan. 22, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
CFR Pharmaceuticals S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--
New Rating
CFR International SpA
Senior Unsecured BB+