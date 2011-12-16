(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on nine classes of notes from three Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Ltd.'s RMBS transactions. The rating actions follow the lowering of the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Westpac banking Corp. (Westpac) to AA-/Stable/A-1+ from AA/Stable/A-1+ on Dec. 1, 2011.

The rating actions reflect the application of Standard & Poor's counterparty criteria (see article titled "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions", published Dec. 6, 2011), as Westpac is a currency swap provider to the affected transactions. The currency swap documentation standards in the transactions reflect our prior counterparty criteria rather than the one published on Dec.6, 2011. Based on our current counterparty criteria, however, the maximum achievable rating on the rated securities is 'AA', which is one rating level above the ICR on Westpac.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To Asia Pacific's Major Banks and Their Subsidiaries, Dec. 1, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Issuer Class Rating To Rating From

Challenger Millennium Series 2007-1E Trust

A2a AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

A2b AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

AB AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

Interstar Millennium Series 2004-4E Trust

A1 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

A2 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

AB AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

Interstar Millennium Series 2005-2L Trust

A2 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

AB AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

A1 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)