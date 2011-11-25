(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chang Hwa Bank (CHB)'s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FC IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed all of the Taiwanese bank's other ratings. A full rating breakdown is listed at the end of the commentary.

The affirmation reflects CHB's stable credit profile over the past 12 months. The bank's Long-Term and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs as well as its National ratings are based on the high probability of government support as indicated by its Support Rating of '2', which factors in its significant market position (5% market share of deposits) and long legacy of state ownership. Meanwhile, CHB's Viability Rating (VR) takes into account the bank's good franchise in the Taiwanese banking industry, adequate core capitalisation and satisfactory asset quality and liquidity.

Nevertheless, the rating is constrained by CHB's modest capital buffer and structurally moderate internal capital generation compared with international peers. CHB's profitability recovered strongly from the 2009 trough as net interest margins widened and loan impairment charges declined amid the economic recovery post 2008/2009 financial crisis. Annualised return on average assets (ROAA) in H111 was reported at 0.75% (2009: 0.22%).

Fitch expects the bank's earning performance to remain favourable in H211 and 2012, underpinned by its satisfactory asset quality and generally stable Taiwanese economic outlook. CHB's asset quality improved substantially in the past decade. Non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at a historical low of 0.45% and loan loss reserve reached a very healthy level, covering 2.62x of NPLs at end-June 2011.

Risk of asset quality deterioration remains in the bank's concentrated exposure to property market and high single-name credit exposures to thin-film transistor-LCD (TFT-LCD) makers. Considering the bank's conservative loan to value and containable exposures to LCD makers, Fitch believes that the potential defaults caused by the market downturn should not be a capital issue for CHB.

CHB has a strong liquidity profile with customer deposits providing the majority of its funding. The proportion of low-cost demand deposits compares favorably with the sector average, indicating the bank's entrenched relationship with retail depositors. At end-H111, the statutory liquidity ratio was 19.75%, significantly higher than the regulatory requirement of 7%.

CHB's capital is adequate and of good quality. Its Tier 1 and capital adequacy ratios were fairly stable throughout 2007-H111, underpinned by the bank's modest asset growth and profits, and were 8.1% and 11.4% respectively at end-H111. Fitch considers a downgrade of CHB's LT FC IDR to be unlikely as it is at the Support Rating Floor - unless the propensity for government support has diminished.

Upside potential to CHB's IDR is also remote as it will need a two-notch upgrade to the VR. On the other hand, any excessive growth and/or further concentration in riskier exposures due to meeting its policy role to support government-sponsored industrial development, leading to severe credit deterioration and weak internal capital generation will pressure CHB's VR. CHB's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below CHB's National Long-term rating of 'AA-(twn)' for its senior debt, and are in compliance with Fitch's current rating criteria and notching practice for such performing securities.

However, under proposed revisions of Fitch's criteria, the rating of the subordinated bonds may be lowered. For details, please refer to the exposure draft of 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities' dated 28 July 2011. CHB was one of the major state-controlled commercial banks in Taiwan. The bank has strong footholds in large corporate/small and medium enterprise financing, foreign exchange, trade finance and residential mortgages. Taishin Financial Holdings Company ('BBB'/Outlook Stable) is CHB's largest shareholder with a 22.55% stake and appointed the majority of its board of directors.

A full rating report on CHB will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'

- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'