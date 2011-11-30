SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB-' issue-level ratings to the $750 million senior notes due 2020 expected to be issued by CCO Holdings LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp., subsidiaries of St. Louis-based cable TV operator Charter Communications Inc. (Charter). Charter intends to use proceeds of these unsecured, publicly registered notes and borrowing under its revolving credit facility to tender for up to an aggregate $1 billion of three tranches of debt. The recovery rating on the new notes is '3', indicating our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default.

Other issue-level ratings on Charter, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, are not affected by the proposed notes. However, we revised the recovery rating on approximately $5.5 billion of existing unsecured notes of CCO Holdings LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. to '3' from '4', reflecting our expectation that sufficient second-lien debt will be tendered to improve recovery prospects for those unsecured notes. (Of the three debt tranches addressed in the tender offer, the two second-lien issues are the key targets.) The revision of the recovery rating does not affect our issue-level ratings on the notes.

The recovery rating on the $1.8 billion of notes at CCH II LLC/CCH Capital Corp., which are structurally subordinated to other Charter debt, remains unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for those unsecured notes. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Charter, to be published later on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Ratings on Charter continue to reflect aggressive leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDA was 4.8x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011); around $3,000 of consolidated debt per video subscriber, suggesting a limited equity cushion; formidable competition from AT&T Inc.'s rival U-verse product; the material 5% basic subscriber erosion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011; and basic video penetration of under 35% that lags an industry average closer to the 44% area. Mitigating factors include a fair business profile benefiting from favorable cable industry operating characteristics, including the good revenue visibility inherent in the company's subscription-based business model; capital spending largely linked to growth of new revenue-generating units; an 8.6% annual increase in average revenue per user in the third quarter of 2011 to a solid $137.41; and the significant bandwidth capacity of Charter's fiber/coaxial plant that should equip it to meet foreseeable demand for broadband services. We expect to Charter to be able to offset, at least over the near term, what we expect to be a continuing loss of video subscribers to satellite competitors and AT&T's U-verse with growth in telephone, high-speed data, and commercial services revenues, enabling the company to maintain leverage no greater than the high-4x area, a metric consistent with the rating.

(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Charter, published March 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Charter Communications Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--

New Ratings

CCO Holdings LLC

CCO Holdings Capital Corp.

$750 mil senior notes due 2020 BB-

Recovery Rating 3

Ratings Unchanged; Recovery Rating Revised

To From

CCO Holdings LLC

CCO Holdings Capital Corp.

$5.5 bil unsecured notes BB- BB-

Recovery Rating 3 4

