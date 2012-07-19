BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announces details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing
June 6 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :
July 20Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the ratings of two ratings and confirmed the rating of one tranche issued by Chase Funding Trust, Series 2004-1. This transaction is backed primarily by first-lien, Subprime loans.
June 6 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :
* Confirms that further funding has been received as part of bygoo farm in agreement signed with canadian investors