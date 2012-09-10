OVERVIEW
-- Chase Issuance Trust's issuance is an ABS securitization
backed by credit card receivables generated by revolving credit
card accounts owned by Chase Bank USA N.A. or one of its
affiliates and a collateral certificate issued by First USA
Credit Card Master Trust.
-- We assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the
class A(2012-6) notes.
-- The preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of
the transaction's credit support, timely interest and principal
payments, and payment structure, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 10, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA
(sf)' rating to Chase Issuance Trust's $700 million class
A(2012-6) CHASEseries notes.
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction
backed by credit card receivables generated by revolving credit
card accounts owned by Chase Bank USA N.A. or one of its
affiliates and a collateral certificate issued by First USA
Credit Card Master Trust.
The preliminary rating is based on information as of Sept.
10, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating.
The preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of:
-- The 14.0% credit support that the subordinated class B
and C notes provide, which we believe is likely sufficient to
withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 6.0%-8.0%
base-case loss rate, 18.0%-20.0% base-case payment rate,
14.0%-16.0% base-case yield, and 2.0%-4.0% purchase rate
assumptions for the notes. In addition, we used stressed excess
spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in
our opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the
notes. We base all of the above stress assumptions on our
current criteria and assumptions (for more information, see
"General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit
Card Securitizations," published April 19, 2010, and "Revised
Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS,"
published Sept. 14, 2011).
-- Our view that the 4% minimum seller's interest is
sufficient in our stress scenarios to absorb dilutions, or
noncash reductions, in the receivables.
-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress
scenario, all else being equal, our preliminary 'AAA (sf)'
rating on the class A(2012-6) notes will remain within one
rating category of the assigned preliminary rating over the next
12 months, based on our credit stability criteria (see
"Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3,
2010).
-- The credit risk that is inherent in the collateral loan
pool based on our economic forecast, the master trust
portfolio's historical performance, the collateral
characteristics, and vintage performance data.
-- Chase Bank USA N.A.'s (Chase; A+/Negative/A-1) servicing
experience; and our opinion of its account origination,
underwriting, account management, collections, and general
operational practices.
-- Our expectation of timely interest and ultimate principal
payments by the legal final maturity date, based on stressed
cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions that are
commensurate with the assigned preliminary rating.
-- Our view of the notes' underlying payment structure, cash
flow mechanics, and legal structure.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available at
