Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy master limited partnership Cheniere
Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is issuing $750 million of senior
secured notes due in 2018.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' corporate credit
rating to CQP and a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to the
loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CQP's
financial leverage and cash flows will remain weak for the next
several years, but that its strong liquidity will allow it to
meet its obligations until the Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC
(SPL; preliminary 'BB+'/Stable) project begins to distribute
cash.
Rating Action
On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating to
Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP), a master limited
partnership (MLP) in the midstream energy sector. The outlook is
stable. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B+'
issue-level rating and a preliminary '3' recovery rating to the
proposed $750 million senior secured term loan due 2018,
indicating our assessment that secured creditors can expect
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs.
The preliminary ratings are subject to our review of executed
documentation that includes terms that Cheniere has represented
and that we have included in our rating conclusion. We have not
reviewed executed documents, and the final ratings could differ
if any terms change materially.
Rationale
The partnership will use the offering proceeds to partially
fund the purchase of the Creole Trail Pipeline from CQP's
general partner, Cheniere Energy Inc. (CEI; B+/Stable/--), for
$300 million, and to fund upgrades to allow it to service SPL's
natural gas requirements with bidirectional flow capability. Pro
forma for the offering, CQP will have $750 million of total
debt.
The preliminary ratings on CQP reflect a "fair" business
risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile under
our criteria. The partnership's fair business risk profile
reflects our expectation of stable cash flows from its Sabine
Pass LNG L.P. (SPLNG; BB+/Stable/--) regasification terminal,
SPL's more substantial future cash flows, and revenues from its
Creole Trail Pipeline acquisition. Both of CQP's subsidiary
liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects rely primarily on
long-term, take-or-pay capacity-based fee contracts with
creditworthy counterparties that should provide predictable
distributions to CQP assuming SPL's construction is completed on
time and budget.
The partnership's aggressive financial profile reflects high
financial leverage until 2017 when SPL comes online and begins
to distribute cash to CQP. It also reflects CQP and general
partner parent CEI's aggressive financial and expansion
policies. We expect them to continue to pursue other growth
projects. On a stand-alone basis pro forma for the $750 million
debt issuance, we expect CQP's debt to EBITDA will be about 14x
until SPL begins to distribute cash, at which time it will fall
to about 2x. On a consolidated basis, we expect debt to EBITDA
of about 30x, falling to 6x in 2018. In addition, CQP's
stand-alone measures could weaken further if it raises
additional debt. (For more information on SPL, SPLNG, and CEI,
please see our research updates on each entity published today.)
Pro forma for equity financings to fund development of SPL's
LNG export facility and five years of accretion, CQP will be
owned 53% by CEI (including its 2% general partner interest),
43% by Blackstone CQP Investment, and 4% by the public. SPL and
SPLNG are bankruptcy-remote project finance special-purpose
entities that are wholly owned by CQP. Under our project finance
criteria, we cap their ratings at three notches above our
ratings on CQP.
Liquidity
Pro forma for the term loan issuance, liquidity is strong in
our assessment, with sources exceeding uses by more than 2x;
this is similar to a project financing where proceeds will
largely prefund development costs through 2015 when the Creole
Trail Pipeline upgrade is complete. In our calculation, primary
sources of liquidity include net debt proceeds of about $700
million and funds from operations of approximately $50 million,
almost entirely derived from SPLNG distributions. We have
assumed that CQP's primary uses of cash for the next 12 months
will consist of the Creole Trail Pipeline purchase and debt
service including mandatory 1% annual amortization, totaling
about $350 million. These calculations do not reflect any
further drop-downs from CEI or an increase in leverage at CQP.
We expect CQP's term loan will have standard financial
covenants including a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum
fixed-charge coverage ratio, effective upon completion of the
SPL project construction.
Recovery analysis
The rating on CQP's proposed $750 million secured notes is
preliminary 'B+' and the recovery rating is preliminary '3',
indicating our assessment that secured creditors can expect
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs.
For the recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be
published following this research update.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CQP's
financial leverage and cash flows will likely remain weak for
the next several years, but its strong liquidity will help it
maintain operations and meet its obligations until the SPL
project begins to distribute cash and financial measures
strengthen. We could raise our ratings on CQP over time if
construction at SPL is completed, and CQP's financial position
improves as a result. However, we think a ratings upgrade is
unlikely in the near term, given the aggressive financial and
growth policies that management has displayed in the past. We
could lower our ratings on CQP if the SPL project encounters
construction problems that could reduce or delay distributions.
We could also lower the ratings if CQP or CEI significantly
increase leverage or aggressively pursue growth opportunities
that could keep our long-term forecast for CQP's debt to EBITDA
above 5x.