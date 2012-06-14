Overview
-- Houston, Texas-based liquefied natural gas company
Cheniere Energy Inc. (CEI) has repaid $284.5 million of 2018
debt using proceeds from recent equity issuances.
-- Remaining equity proceeds and reduced debt service have
improved the company's liquidity profile and we expect that it
will be able to repay its convertible notes due in August 2012,
leaving it debt free.
-- CEI's subsidiary Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.
(B+(prelim)/Stable) is issuing $750 million in term loans to
purchase CEI's Creole Trail Pipeline for $300 million and 12
million class B units that will further improve CEI's liquidity,
while reducing its revenues.
-- Cheniere Energy Partners' subsidiary Sabine Pass
Liquefaction LLC (BB+(prelim)/Stable) is issuing a total of
$3.825 billion in term loans to finance its liquefied natural
gas export facility, and will replace Cheniere Investments as a
terminal use agreement counterparty to Sabine Pass LNG L.P.
-- We are raising the rating of CEI by two notches to 'B+'
and that of its subsidiary Sabine Pass LNG by two notches to
'BB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects CEI's lower leverage and
improved liquidity.
Rating Action
On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its corporate credit rating on Cheniere Energy Inc. (CEI) by two
notches to 'B+' from 'B-' and the project rating of its
subsidiary Sabine Pass LNG L.P. (SPLNG) by two notches to 'BB+'
from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable and the recovery rating on
SPLNG's senior secured project debt remains unchanged at '2'.
Rationale
The ratings upgrade of CEI reflects its June repayment of
$284.5 million in 2008 senior loans due 2018 with proceeds from
equity offerings totaling about $682 million since December
2011. The remaining equity proceeds and reduced debt service
resulting from repayments of about $580 million in debt this
year have significantly improved CEI's liquidity position and we
believe it will be able to repay its $205 million convertible
senior unsecured notes by the August 2012 maturity. CEI's recent
capital market transactions indicate an improved ability to
access capital markets resulting from significant progress on
the company's liquefaction project at subsidiary Sabine Pass
Liquefaction LLC (SPL).
SPL is issuing a $2.575 billion term loan A and $1.250
billion term loan B to finance construction on a9 million metric
tonne per year LNG liquefaction export facility. We have issued
a preliminary BB+/Stable rating to the project and believe the
prospect for improved cash flows to CEI beginning in 2016 has
increased. The ratings upgrade of SPLNG reflects the CEI upgrade
because we cap SPLNG's rating at three notches above its
ultimate parent under our project finance criteria. It also
reflects the assumption by SPL of Cheniere Energy Investments
LLC's terminal use agreement with SPLNG, which will provide
SPLNG with cash flows from a stronger counterparty.
At the same time, we note that CEI's rating now reflects
expected debt at CQP of $750 million. We expect that CQP will
generate negative cash flow for the next four years due to
development costs on the Creole Trail Pipeline upgrade and weak
distributions from SPLNG until SPL becomes its terminal use
agreement counterparty after it begins commercial operations.
However, we believe it should have enough liquidity when it
completes its financing to remain solvent until SPL begins to
distribute cash.
CEI is a Houston-based energy company that mainly engages in
liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. Through its
subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP), it owns and
operates the SPLNG regasification terminal project in Cameron
Parish, La. CQP is also pursuing a project to add liquefaction
services to the Sabine Pass terminal by 2016 in hopes of
exporting U.S.-produced natural gas. The project faces numerous
development cycle risks, but successful completion would result
in stronger cash flows to CQP, which could improve its credit
profile over time.
Our ratings on the Sabine Pass project, which was completed
in 2009, are higher than our ratings on CEI because of strong
ring-fencing protections that we believe insulate SPLNG's credit
quality from that of CEI, and allow for the maximum three-notch
rating differential under our project finance criteria. We cap
the ratings differential for the two entities because SPLNG
currently constitutes the bulk of CQP's and CEI's contracted
cash flows. This gives CEI's and, in the future, CQP's creditors
a strong economic incentive to try to break the ring-fencing if
either parent declares bankruptcy.
Liquidity
CEI's 12-month liquidity outlook is currently adequate. CEI
has raised significant equity proceeds and paid off its 2008
senior loans due 2018. We now expect that it will have a pro
forma sources in excess of uses ratio of about 1.4x. We expect
about $1.4 billion of total sources consisting of about $475
million of cash before equity raises, and about $944 million in
cash from recently completed equity raises. Total uses of about
$1 billion include about $40 million of operating losses, $200
million in net investment flows ($300 million in receipts from
the Creole Trail Pipeline drop-down and a $500 million
investment in CQP), and about $777 million in debt repayments.
Recovery analysis
Our recovery rating on SPLNG's $2.2 billion in senior
secured notes is '2', indicating our expectation for a
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal if a payment
default occurs. For more information, see the transaction update
on SPLNG published March 8, 2012 on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects CEI's lower leverage and
improved liquidity. Upon repayment of CEI's convertible notes on
or before Aug. 1, 2012, we may withdraw the rating. If we
maintain the rating we expect to base it on a consolidated
approach with CQP, and do not expect it to rise until SPL nears
operation and begins cash distributions, improving CQP's credit
profile. However, given management's aggressive financial and
growth policies in the past, we do not anticipate raising the
rating in the near term. We could lower our rating if the SPL
project has construction problems that could reduce or delay
distributions. We could also lower the ratings if CQP or CEI
significantly increase leverage or aggressively pursue
additional growth opportunities that could keep our long-term
forecast for consolidated debt to EBITDA above 5x.