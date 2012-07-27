HONG KONG, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Cheung
Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's (CKI, 'A-'/Stable)
proposed acquisition of Wales & West Utilities (WWU, senior
secured rating: 'A-'/Stable) has no immediate impact on its
ratings.
CKI is leading a consortium to acquire WWU and will pay
around HKD2.45bn for its 30% stake in the company.
The proposed acquisition, if completed, will not materially
impact CKI's credit metrics. CKI's cash-on-hand (at end-June
2012: HKD8.7bn) and fresh equity of about HKD2.3bn will
adequately cover the acquisition cost. Fitch expects CKI to fund
this acquisition largely by equity.
With the debt incurred since 2011, including the USD300m
perpetuals issue in February 2012, Fitch, however, expects CKI's
funds from operations interest coverage to be below the negative
rating trigger of 5x in 2012. This metric should improve in 2013
as assets acquired during 2011 and 2012 gradually ramp up their
cash contributions to CKI. Headroom for more debt is limited at
the current rating level.
The acquisition of WWU will further improve CKI's business
profile and is in line with the company's strategy of acquiring
regulatory assets in developed markets with immediate cash
returns. Fitch views WWU as an efficient gas distribution
company operating in a supportive regulatory regime. WWU's net
debt and regulated asset value amounted to GBP1.5bn and
GBP1.7bn, respectively, as at end-March 2012.
The acquisition is pending regulatory approval, including
that of the European Union Competition Commission.
The other consortium members are Cheung Kong (Holdings)
Limited, Power Assets Holdings Limited, and Li Ka Shing
Foundation Limited. Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and Power
Assets Holdings Limited will each acquire a 30% stake whereby Li
Ka Shing Foundation Limited will acquire the remaining 10%. The
entire acquisition cost of WWU is HKD8.17bn. The target closing
date is end-September.