CHICAGO/NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term rating of 'AA-' to Catholic Health Initiatives' (CHI) approximately $1.5 billion taxable revenue bonds, series 2012.

In addition, Fitch has downgraded $3.75 billion of the system's outstanding revenue bonds to 'AA-' from 'AA'. For certain bonds, the 'AA-' rating is an underlying rating. Approximately $809.6 million outstanding short-term debt consisting of $321.5 million in variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs) backed by self-liquidity and $488.1 million in commercial paper (CP) have been affirmed at 'F1+'

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The 2012 bond proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of CHI's un-owned interest in the Alegent Health Joint Operating Agreement with Immanuel Health System, refund $100 million of series 2009B-1 'put' bonds, provide funds for general corporate purposes and pay costs of issuance. The bonds are expected to be priced in the week of October 22 through negotiated sale.

SECURITY

Unsecured general obligation of the CHI Credit Group.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

COMPRESSED FINANCIAL PROFILE: The downgrade is driven by the dilutive impact of the series 2012 bonds on CHI's liquidity and leverage metrics, combined with Fitch's expectation for lower operating profitability as the system executes its strategic plan to increase its presence in key markets. While Fitch views CHI's strategic plan favorably, the downgrade reflects the inherent execution risk of repositioning the corporation to thrive under the changing revenue and reimbursement models prompted by health care reform.

INCREASED DEBT BURDEN: As provided by the underwriters, pro-forma maximum annual debt service (MADS; based on smoothing of bullet maturities) increases to $365.9 million from $263.7 million equating to a high 3.7% of fiscal 2012 revenues. Historical coverage of pro-forma MADS by EBITDA in fiscal 2011 and 2012 of 3.3x and 2.9x, respectively, is low relative to the 'AA' category median of 4.8x.

PRESSURED PROFITABILITY: CHI's profitability margins further declined in fiscal 2012 compared to prior year results with a 2.8% operating margin and 9% operating EBITDA margin, compared with 3.3% and 9.5% in 2011, respectively. The compression in profitability reflects softer inpatient volumes and the impact from investments in the system's strategic plan. Fitch expects profitability to remain compressed over the next two to three years as CHI executes its repositioning strategy.

REPOSITIONING FOR REFORM: Fitch has cited CHI's size and geographic diversity as a key credit strength that provides insulation against adverse demographic, economic and regulatory changes at the local and regional level. As the industry moves to value based / population management revenue models, Fitch believes management's strategy to focus its growth in selected markets in Colorado, Nebraska, Kentucky, Washington, Iowa, Tennessee and Ohio is necessary to succeed in a post reform environment.

ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY: As of June 30, 2012, CHI's unrestricted cash and investments totaled $5.43 billion, which is mostly unchanged from year-end 2011. Issuance of the series 2012 bonds causes CHI's pro forma cushion and cash-to-debt ratios as of that date to weaken to 15.8x and 86.9%, respectively, representing a material decrease from prior levels and below the respective 'AA' category medians of 24.1x and 169.4%. However, days cash on hand of 237.1 remains consistent with the 'AA' category median of 241.1 days.

SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO SUPPORT SHORT-TERM RATING: CHI has sufficient liquidity in the form of highly liquid unrestricted cash and investments and dedicated lines of credit to support the short-term rating of 'F1+'. As of June 30, 2012, CHI's ratio of eligible cash and investments to variable-rate obligations exceeded Fitch's criteria threshold of 1.25x.

CREDIT PROFILE

CHI is the second largest not-for-profit integrated healthcare delivery system in the U.S. The system sponsors 31 market-based organizations (MBOs) in 19 states, consisting of 74 acute care hospitals (21 of which are designated as critical access hospitals); 40 long-term care, assisted living and residential facilities; two community health service organizations; and two nursing colleges. CHI had $9.8 billion in total operating revenues in 2012.

The downgrade to 'AA-' from 'AA' is driven by the dilutive impact of the series 2012 bonds on CHI's liquidity and leverage metrics combined with the expectation for lower operating profitability as the system executes its strategic plan to increase its presence in key markets. While Fitch views CHI's strategic plan favorably, the downgrade reflects the inherent execution risk of repositioning the corporation as part of its strategic plan.

Increased Leverage

The issuance of the series 2012 bonds will materially increase CHI's long term debt outstanding to $6.1 billion from $4.7 billion. As a result, pro-forma debt-to-capitalization at June 30, 2012 jumped to roughly 46% from 40% and is significantly higher than the 'AA' median of 33.9%. Pro-forma MADS is estimated to increase to $365.9 million from $263.7 million, equating to a high 3.7% of fiscal 2012 revenues. Historical coverage of pro-forma MADS by EBITDA in fiscal 2011 and 2012 of 3.3x and 2.9x, respectively, is low compared to the 'AA' category median of 4.8x. Furthermore, pro-forma MADS incorporates a smoothing of bullet maturity structure expected to be utilized on the 2012 taxable issue. With the bullet maturity structure, MADS will increase to $556.8 million, in 2018, decreasing MADS coverage by EBITDA in 2011 and 2012 to 2.2x and 1.9x, respectively. Fitch notes that this amortization structure is becoming more common among tax exempt borrowers and, given CHI's market access and balance sheet liquidity, does not present a credit concern.

Pressured Profitability

Since fiscal 2008, CHI has generated consistent operating EBITDA margins ranging between 9% and 9.5%, which, although slightly below the 'AA' category medians, are consistent with the system's 'AA' rating. In fiscal 2012, CHI's profitability margins further declined compared to prior year results, with a 2.8% operating margin and 9% operating EBITDA margin, compared with operating and operating EBITDA margins of 3.3% and 9.5% in 2011, respectively. The compression in profitability reflects softer inpatient volumes and the impact from investments in the system's strategic plan, including the full year impact of JHSMH, physician alignment costs, investments in its OneCare IT platform and consulting and legal fees associated with certain acquisitions and divestitures. Profitability is expected to decline further in fiscal 2013, but improve over the following two year time period as the benefits from its strategic benefits are realized.

Strategic Plan

Fitch views CHI's size, scale and geographic diversity as positive credit factors, which allow for greater economies of scale and efficiency as well as providing a certain level of insulation from negative changes in specific markets or states. Management is implementing its "Next Era of Healthy Communities" business strategy in anticipation of the upcoming incentives and rewards of health care reform. The fundamental elements of its overall strategy focus on improvement in clinical quality and outcomes aided by a robust IT platform, tight expense control and the development of a more comprehensive care continuum outside of its acute care operations to manage community and population health. The strategy includes a plan to reposition the system to build sufficient size and scale in seven key markets which will be able to develop and/or participate in value-based reimbursement and population management programs. As a result, the system has been active in mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Key acquisitions include the creation of KentuckyOne on January 1, 2012, the expected change in sponsorship of Alegent Creighton Health and its affiliates, including Immanuel Medical Center and the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with PeaceHealth (rated 'AA-'/Stable) to create a new health system in the Pacific Northwest. Key divestitures include the sale of St. Joseph Medical Center to the University of Maryland Medical System ('A'/Stable), the sale of Saint Clare Health System in New Jersey and the sale of St. Mary's Health Care Center in South Dakota. Fitch expects that CHI's activity in mergers, acquisitions and divestitures will continue to be robust as the system executes its plan to build scale in its identified key markets in Washington, Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa, Kentucky and Ohio.

Adequate Liquidity

At 30 June 2012 CHI's unrestricted cash and investments totaled $5.43 billion, which is mostly unchanged from year-end 2011. With the issuance of the series 2012 bonds, CHI's cushion and cash-to-debt ratios will weaken and trail 'AA' category medians. On a historical pro-forma basis, cushion and cash-to-debt ratios at June 30, 2012, weakened to 15.8x and 86.9% from 20.6x and 114.3% and lagged the respective 'AA' category medians of 24.1x and 169.4%. However, days cash on hand of 237.1 remains consistent with the 'AA' category median of 241.1 days. Fitch expects that liquidity metrics will be sustained at the current levels.

Capital Plan

Capital spending is expected to average around $1 billion annually, excluding strategic acquisition and merger activity. This represents an increase over prior capital spending levels, which averaged $812 million per year since fiscal 2008. Fitch notes that CHI is shifting its capital allocation away from facility cost and expansion to strategic capabilities growth and IT. Historically, CHI has funded the majority of its capital needs from operational cash flow and long-term debt. This level of capital spending is well in excess of depreciation expense. Fitch expects that capital spending can be flexed in response to changes in profitability and market conditions.

Capital Structure

Upon closing of the series 2012 issue, CHI will have roughly $6.1 billion of total debt outstanding consisting of $4.4 billion of fixed rate bonds, $475.6 million in commercial paper, $321.5 million of VRDBs backed by self-liquidity (including "Window" VRDBs), $378.6 million of VRDBs backed by bank liquidity, $245.3 million of direct bank placements and $312.8 million in 'put' bonds.

CHI's swap portfolio, consisting of seven floating-to-fixed rate interest rate swaps with UBS, JPMorgan and BLB, has a notional value of $931.8 million. At June 30, 2012, the swaps had a mark-to-market value of negative $238.5 million, which required cash collateral of $140.7 million.

Short Term Rating Based on Self Liquidity

The affirmation of the 'F1+' short-term rating is supported by the adequacy of CHI's highly liquid resources available to fund any unremarketed puts on the following: $163.3 million in weekly VRDBs, $158.2 million Windows VRDBs, and $475.6 million outstanding CP notes (out of $881 million total authorization). The maximum amount of CP that can mature in a five-day period is $200 million. The self-liquidity analysis also incorporates $100 million of long-term put bonds that are due in November 2012. Based on Fitch's rating criteria on self-liquidity, CHI's position of eligible cash and investments available for same-day settlement exceeds Fitch's 1.25x requirement to cover the maximum tender exposure on any given date. CHI has liquidation procedures in place detailing the process by which internal funds would be liquidated to meet the tender obligations.

The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CHI will be successful in the long term with its strategic investments. However, the rating incorporates a period of merger and acquisition activity, which will pressure financial performance in the short term before the benefits from the integration and growth of diverse assets (inpatient, outpatient, physicians, non-acute) in its seven core markets are realized. Debt capacity is somewhat limited at the current rating level.

CHI bond covenants require quarterly and annual disclosure to bondholders. Disclosure has been excellent, including detailed statements with management discussion and analysis which are available on CHI's website at 'www.catholichealthinitiatives.net'.