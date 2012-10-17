CHICAGO/NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned a long-term rating of 'AA-' to Catholic Health
Initiatives' (CHI) approximately $1.5 billion taxable revenue
bonds, series 2012.
In addition, Fitch has downgraded $3.75 billion of the
system's outstanding revenue bonds to 'AA-' from 'AA'. For
certain bonds, the 'AA-' rating is an underlying rating.
Approximately $809.6 million outstanding short-term debt
consisting of $321.5 million in variable rate demand bonds
(VRDBs) backed by self-liquidity and $488.1 million in
commercial paper (CP) have been affirmed at 'F1+'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 2012 bond proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition
of CHI's un-owned interest in the Alegent Health Joint Operating
Agreement with Immanuel Health System, refund $100 million of
series 2009B-1 'put' bonds, provide funds for general corporate
purposes and pay costs of issuance. The bonds are expected to be
priced in the week of October 22 through negotiated sale.
SECURITY
Unsecured general obligation of the CHI Credit Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
COMPRESSED FINANCIAL PROFILE: The downgrade is driven by the
dilutive impact of the series 2012 bonds on CHI's liquidity and
leverage metrics, combined with Fitch's expectation for lower
operating profitability as the system executes its strategic
plan to increase its presence in key markets. While Fitch views
CHI's strategic plan favorably, the downgrade reflects the
inherent execution risk of repositioning the corporation to
thrive under the changing revenue and reimbursement models
prompted by health care reform.
INCREASED DEBT BURDEN: As provided by the underwriters,
pro-forma maximum annual debt service (MADS; based on smoothing
of bullet maturities) increases to $365.9 million from $263.7
million equating to a high 3.7% of fiscal 2012 revenues.
Historical coverage of pro-forma MADS by EBITDA in fiscal 2011
and 2012 of 3.3x and 2.9x, respectively, is low relative to the
'AA' category median of 4.8x.
PRESSURED PROFITABILITY: CHI's profitability margins further
declined in fiscal 2012 compared to prior year results with a
2.8% operating margin and 9% operating EBITDA margin, compared
with 3.3% and 9.5% in 2011, respectively. The compression in
profitability reflects softer inpatient volumes and the impact
from investments in the system's strategic plan. Fitch expects
profitability to remain compressed over the next two to three
years as CHI executes its repositioning strategy.
REPOSITIONING FOR REFORM: Fitch has cited CHI's size and
geographic diversity as a key credit strength that provides
insulation against adverse demographic, economic and regulatory
changes at the local and regional level. As the industry moves
to value based / population management revenue models, Fitch
believes management's strategy to focus its growth in selected
markets in Colorado, Nebraska, Kentucky, Washington, Iowa,
Tennessee and Ohio is necessary to succeed in a post reform
environment.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY: As of June 30, 2012, CHI's unrestricted
cash and investments totaled $5.43 billion, which is mostly
unchanged from year-end 2011. Issuance of the series 2012 bonds
causes CHI's pro forma cushion and cash-to-debt ratios as of
that date to weaken to 15.8x and 86.9%, respectively,
representing a material decrease from prior levels and below the
respective 'AA' category medians of 24.1x and 169.4%. However,
days cash on hand of 237.1 remains consistent with the 'AA'
category median of 241.1 days.
SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO SUPPORT SHORT-TERM RATING: CHI has
sufficient liquidity in the form of highly liquid unrestricted
cash and investments and dedicated lines of credit to support
the short-term rating of 'F1+'. As of June 30, 2012, CHI's ratio
of eligible cash and investments to variable-rate obligations
exceeded Fitch's criteria threshold of 1.25x.
CREDIT PROFILE
CHI is the second largest not-for-profit integrated
healthcare delivery system in the U.S. The system sponsors 31
market-based organizations (MBOs) in 19 states, consisting of 74
acute care hospitals (21 of which are designated as critical
access hospitals); 40 long-term care, assisted living and
residential facilities; two community health service
organizations; and two nursing colleges. CHI had $9.8 billion in
total operating revenues in 2012.
The downgrade to 'AA-' from 'AA' is driven by the dilutive
impact of the series 2012 bonds on CHI's liquidity and leverage
metrics combined with the expectation for lower operating
profitability as the system executes its strategic plan to
increase its presence in key markets. While Fitch views CHI's
strategic plan favorably, the downgrade reflects the inherent
execution risk of repositioning the corporation as part of its
strategic plan.
Increased Leverage
The issuance of the series 2012 bonds will materially
increase CHI's long term debt outstanding to $6.1 billion from
$4.7 billion. As a result, pro-forma debt-to-capitalization at
June 30, 2012 jumped to roughly 46% from 40% and is
significantly higher than the 'AA' median of 33.9%. Pro-forma
MADS is estimated to increase to $365.9 million from $263.7
million, equating to a high 3.7% of fiscal 2012 revenues.
Historical coverage of pro-forma MADS by EBITDA in fiscal 2011
and 2012 of 3.3x and 2.9x, respectively, is low compared to the
'AA' category median of 4.8x. Furthermore, pro-forma MADS
incorporates a smoothing of bullet maturity structure expected
to be utilized on the 2012 taxable issue. With the bullet
maturity structure, MADS will increase to $556.8 million, in
2018, decreasing MADS coverage by EBITDA in 2011 and 2012 to
2.2x and 1.9x, respectively. Fitch notes that this amortization
structure is becoming more common among tax exempt borrowers
and, given CHI's market access and balance sheet liquidity, does
not present a credit concern.
Pressured Profitability
Since fiscal 2008, CHI has generated consistent operating
EBITDA margins ranging between 9% and 9.5%, which, although
slightly below the 'AA' category medians, are consistent with
the system's 'AA' rating. In fiscal 2012, CHI's profitability
margins further declined compared to prior year results, with a
2.8% operating margin and 9% operating EBITDA margin, compared
with operating and operating EBITDA margins of 3.3% and 9.5% in
2011, respectively. The compression in profitability reflects
softer inpatient volumes and the impact from investments in the
system's strategic plan, including the full year impact of
JHSMH, physician alignment costs, investments in its OneCare IT
platform and consulting and legal fees associated with certain
acquisitions and divestitures. Profitability is expected to
decline further in fiscal 2013, but improve over the following
two year time period as the benefits from its strategic benefits
are realized.
Strategic Plan
Fitch views CHI's size, scale and geographic diversity as
positive credit factors, which allow for greater economies of
scale and efficiency as well as providing a certain level of
insulation from negative changes in specific markets or states.
Management is implementing its "Next Era of Healthy Communities"
business strategy in anticipation of the upcoming incentives and
rewards of health care reform. The fundamental elements of its
overall strategy focus on improvement in clinical quality and
outcomes aided by a robust IT platform, tight expense control
and the development of a more comprehensive care continuum
outside of its acute care operations to manage community and
population health. The strategy includes a plan to reposition
the system to build sufficient size and scale in seven key
markets which will be able to develop and/or participate in
value-based reimbursement and population management programs. As
a result, the system has been active in mergers, acquisitions
and divestitures. Key acquisitions include the creation of
KentuckyOne on January 1, 2012, the expected change in
sponsorship of Alegent Creighton Health and its affiliates,
including Immanuel Medical Center and the signing of a Letter of
Intent (LOI) with PeaceHealth (rated 'AA-'/Stable) to create a
new health system in the Pacific Northwest. Key divestitures
include the sale of St. Joseph Medical Center to the University
of Maryland Medical System ('A'/Stable), the sale of Saint Clare
Health System in New Jersey and the sale of St. Mary's Health
Care Center in South Dakota. Fitch expects that CHI's activity
in mergers, acquisitions and divestitures will continue to be
robust as the system executes its plan to build scale in its
identified key markets in Washington, Colorado, Nebraska and
Iowa, Kentucky and Ohio.
Adequate Liquidity
At 30 June 2012 CHI's unrestricted cash and investments
totaled $5.43 billion, which is mostly unchanged from year-end
2011. With the issuance of the series 2012 bonds, CHI's cushion
and cash-to-debt ratios will weaken and trail 'AA' category
medians. On a historical pro-forma basis, cushion and
cash-to-debt ratios at June 30, 2012, weakened to 15.8x and
86.9% from 20.6x and 114.3% and lagged the respective 'AA'
category medians of 24.1x and 169.4%. However, days cash on hand
of 237.1 remains consistent with the 'AA' category median of
241.1 days. Fitch expects that liquidity metrics will be
sustained at the current levels.
Capital Plan
Capital spending is expected to average around $1 billion
annually, excluding strategic acquisition and merger activity.
This represents an increase over prior capital spending levels,
which averaged $812 million per year since fiscal 2008. Fitch
notes that CHI is shifting its capital allocation away from
facility cost and expansion to strategic capabilities growth and
IT. Historically, CHI has funded the majority of its capital
needs from operational cash flow and long-term debt. This level
of capital spending is well in excess of depreciation expense.
Fitch expects that capital spending can be flexed in response to
changes in profitability and market conditions.
Capital Structure
Upon closing of the series 2012 issue, CHI will have roughly
$6.1 billion of total debt outstanding consisting of $4.4
billion of fixed rate bonds, $475.6 million in commercial paper,
$321.5 million of VRDBs backed by self-liquidity (including
"Window" VRDBs), $378.6 million of VRDBs backed by bank
liquidity, $245.3 million of direct bank placements and $312.8
million in 'put' bonds.
CHI's swap portfolio, consisting of seven floating-to-fixed
rate interest rate swaps with UBS, JPMorgan and BLB, has a
notional value of $931.8 million. At June 30, 2012, the swaps
had a mark-to-market value of negative $238.5 million, which
required cash collateral of $140.7 million.
Short Term Rating Based on Self Liquidity
The affirmation of the 'F1+' short-term rating is supported
by the adequacy of CHI's highly liquid resources available to
fund any unremarketed puts on the following: $163.3 million in
weekly VRDBs, $158.2 million Windows VRDBs, and $475.6 million
outstanding CP notes (out of $881 million total authorization).
The maximum amount of CP that can mature in a five-day period is
$200 million. The self-liquidity analysis also incorporates $100
million of long-term put bonds that are due in November 2012.
Based on Fitch's rating criteria on self-liquidity, CHI's
position of eligible cash and investments available for same-day
settlement exceeds Fitch's 1.25x requirement to cover the
maximum tender exposure on any given date. CHI has liquidation
procedures in place detailing the process by which internal
funds would be liquidated to meet the tender obligations.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
CHI will be successful in the long term with its strategic
investments. However, the rating incorporates a period of merger
and acquisition activity, which will pressure financial
performance in the short term before the benefits from the
integration and growth of diverse assets (inpatient, outpatient,
physicians, non-acute) in its seven core markets are realized.
Debt capacity is somewhat limited at the current rating level.
CHI bond covenants require quarterly and annual disclosure
to bondholders. Disclosure has been excellent, including
detailed statements with management discussion and analysis
which are available on CHI's website at
'www.catholichealthinitiatives.net'.