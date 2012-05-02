(The following was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/SEOUL/HK/SINGAPORE, May 02 (Fitch) The likelihood of
further electricity blackouts in China this summer underlines
Fitch's view of the basic problem facing thermal electricity
generators - that the tariff framework is not sustainable in the
long term.
The problem centres on China's thermal or coal-fired plants,
which in 2011 represented 72.5% of total electricity production
of 4,692.8TWh, and are likely to remain the backbone of
electricity generation for the foreseeable future. The problem
is not with China's national electricity grid, which is well
developed, but rather with the non-viability of the pricing
mechanism for the coal-fired generators.
The Chinese thermal generators are unwilling to produce
excess electricity in peak periods when their marginal
generation costs are above the tariffs the government will allow
them to charge the grid companies. Tariff adjustments have not
been timely or sufficient despite the rising cost of coal, as
the government has prioritised the management of inflation -
thereby constraining profitability. The weak economics have also
discouraged private-sector investment, while the state-linked
thermal generators - Huaneng International ('BB+'/Stable),
Datang International ('BB'/Stable), China Power International
Development ('BB'/Stable), and Huadian International
('BB-'/Stable) - are now struggling with substantially weakened
balance sheets.
Coal input prices for the thermal generators have increased
dramatically over the past three years to end-2011, rising by an
average of 16% pa. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has only
allowed nationwide electricity tariffs to rise once in the last
two years, by around 5% for non-residential customers in
December 2011. Some tariff increases also occurred in selective
provinces in April 2011, but the impact on generators'
profitability was limited.
A 5% cap on annual coal price increases was introduced along
with the December 2011 electricity tariff revision, but this
applied only to contracted coal prices. These capped prices only
represent around 30%-40% of the total needs of most thermal
generators. Accordingly, large amounts of coal have to be bought
on the spot market at substantially higher prices, making excess
electricity production an uneconomic proposition. The
substantial premium - typically 30% - on spot market prices
against the capped contract coal price results in coal producers
seeking ways to reduce their contracted sales in favour of spot
sales, which is steadily eroding any benefit from the coal price
caps.
A longer-term problem, and a potential cause of an eventual
structural shortfall in generation capacity, is that limited
profit - or losses - from thermal operations have since 2008 led
to new capex in the industry being diverted away from thermal
and into wind, hydro and vertical integration via coal mine
acquisitions. A National Energy Administration (NEA) report
dated 30 January 30 2012 confirmed that China's investment in
thermal power assets fell again in 2011, by 26%, to CNY105.4bn.
This trend, which cannot be reversed quickly due to the typical
minimum two-year lead time to build new thermal capacity, is a
serious concern given China's continued dependence on coal for
its power generation.
The Chinese thermal generators are likely to face sustained
weak operating cash flows and negative free cash generation
under this heavily regulated environment, a situation which
Fitch believes to be unsustainable in light of the continued
growth in the Chinese economy. The agency believes that China is
looking to introduce price reforms across the energy industries,
but achieving a truly cost-reflective tariff regime is likely to
take several more years, and will require a favourable
inflationary climate. In the meantime, demand will continue to
outstrip supply, even if - theoretically - the capacity exists
within the generation system.