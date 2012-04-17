(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, April 17 (Fitch) The recent
bankruptcy filing by Hangzhou Glory Real Estate Co, a
comparatively small homebuilder focused on the high-end
residential market in Hangzhou, illustrates how restrictive
regulations continue to polarise the Chinese property market
between large and small players.
Lower property prices and sales volumes - the consequence of
restrictive regulatory policies - are hurting profit margins and
cash flow generating ability. This means that the homebuilding
sector remains highly challenging for the smaller local and
regional operators such as Hangzhou Glory, which have neither
the scale nor liquidity to ride out the slow-down.
Yet the larger players, including Franshion Properties
(China) Limited ('BBB-'/Stable) and Evergrande Real Estate Group
Limited ('BB'/Stable), are maintaining their strong credit
profiles - thanks to substantial scale and diversity of both
location and type of real estate, as well as healthy liquidity
and multiple funding sources.
The sector continues to face slower growth - again, driven
primarily by the restrictive government policies introduced in
2010 and 2011. These include a limit on the number of homes per
individual; restricting new residential unit purchases to an
individual's town of residence; and requiring a 3-year tax
return to be submitted.
The rationale behind the government's ongoing intervention
remains more to do with the accessibility of property ownership
to the average Chinese (in terms of price), rather than any
concern over a deterioration in the credit quality of
homeowners. Legal requirements for at least a 20% down-payment
for first-home buyers, and significantly more for second and
subsequent homes, underlines quite a different scenario than
with many other real estate markets beset by mortgage repayment
issues.
Fitch views the government's objective of restraining
property prices as a very difficult task, given the agency's
forecast for Chinese GDP to continue growing by a relatively
high 8% in 2012 and 2013, and for substantial inflationary
pressures on wages and consumer prices. The low probability of a
large number of mortgaged houses being auctioned off to pay down
bank loans also indicates that prices are unlikely to fall
significantly despite the continuing restrictions. However,
transaction volumes have fallen significantly, and the outlook
for the smaller operators is likely to remain fraught with
difficulties so long as the regulations remain in place.
Fitch believes there is significant pent-up demand for
housing among the more affluent classes, particularly for
high-end properties where demand is compounded by the lack of
viable alternative investment instruments and restrictions on
offshore investment. Nevertheless, the potential introduction of
a wider range of investment products for high-net-worth
individuals remains a risk for high-end property demand.
The government has launched an ambitious plan to build 36
million new "affordable" homes, in response to public concerns
and as part of the 12th Five-Year Plan (2011-2015). The impact
on both the mass and high-end housing markets remains unclear,
as details have yet to be provided, together with how low the
"low-income" household band will be set. Fitch would take a
negative view of any implementation that could place a
significant burden on the larger private homebuilders to help
achieve the government's goals, including a requirement for them
to assist with funding the programme.