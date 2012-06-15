(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) June 15, 2012-- China's recent cut in interest rates and the relaxation of lending and deposit rate controls are likely to trigger financial sector reforms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that the long-term benefits of a more efficient system of allocating credit and a more diversified loan portfolio could outweigh the short-term strain on Chinese banks' profitability.

That's according to a report titled, "China's Small Step To Relax Its Bank Deposit Rate Ceiling Is A Giant Leap For Financial Sector Reforms," that the rating agency published today. "We estimate that the interest rate cut and the liberalization of interest rates could hit the banking sector's return on average assets by 10 basis points in 2012 and by 20-25 basis points in 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang.

The short-term impact of the Chinese central bank's moves could vary for large and small financial institutions, the report noted.

"We expect interest incomes of large banks to weaken in the short term due to the relaxation of the lending rate floor. That's because large state-owned enterprises, which form a high portion of the lending books of these banks, have strong bargaining power," said Mr. Tsang.

"Smaller banks have a better bargaining position while negotiating loan terms with smaller companies." Nevertheless, the strain on small banks' businesses is likely to increase within two to three years, when large banks raise exposure to small companies.

"In our opinion, large state-owned commercial banks are likely to be the price-setters in this new environment. We expect smaller institutions to follow suit to attract their share of deposits," said Mr. Tsang.

Standard & Poor's expects the pace of China's interest rate liberalization to be gradual. That's because China's banks have accumulated high credit risks to segments such as local government financing platforms, property developers, and certain industries that face an overcapacity, such as steel.

The Chinese central bank's move could also expedite the shift in the banking sector's loan mix away from large companies, the report noted. As interest rates are liberalized, the spread on loans to large companies could narrow quickly. This will encourage banks to provide more loans to small and midsize enterprises and individuals.