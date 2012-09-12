(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2012--Chinese banks
will have their resilience tested in the next three to five
years as operating conditions turn harsher, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said in two articles recently released as part
of a special report, titled "China Credit Spotlight."
The first article titled, "China Credit Spotlight: Tougher
Times Will Test The Pain Threshold Of The Top 50 Banks,"
cautions that a credit downturn will unfold amid rising
delinquencies and tightening net interest margins.
"Damage to the top banks' balance sheets is about to
surface because of a slowdown in China's economy since late 2011
and precarious global economic conditions," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang.
China's real GDP growth moderated to just 7.8% in the first
half of 2012 from average growth of 9%-10% in the past five
years. The article outlines the top 50 China commercial banks
ranked by total assets. Standard & Poor's notes that the banks'
total assets have risen by a compound annual growth rate of
19.7% in the past five years, but their share of total assets in
the system has declined during that time.
At the same time, loan growth accelerated and bank earnings
surged. Standard & Poor's believes banks in China have built up
massive latent credit risks.
Funding and liquidity ratios are sound, but it has become
increasingly difficult for banks to keep their loan-to-deposit
ratios within the very conservative--and arguably
outdated--regulatory ceiling of 75% when financial
disintermediation (or the withdrawal of funds for investment) is
becoming increasingly common, Mr. Tsang noted.
Standard & Poor's expects aggressive but unprepared
players--particularly smaller banks without a competitive
niche--to be hardest hit by the weakening conditions.
Many larger and stronger banks will see a good opportunity
to snap up smaller and weaker players to strengthen their market
positions. "We believe the top banks, particularly national
banks and large regional banks, could spearhead massive
market-driven consolidation, which proved to be hard to achieve
in a buoyant market.
The pace of consolidation will hinge on the severity of the
sector's credit downturn that's unfurling," Mr. Tsang said.
The second article, titled "China Credit Spotlight: An
Economic Slowdown Would Deepen The Polarization Of The Top 50
Banks," further discusses the widening markers between the
strongest and weakest in the top 50 China banks. Key variants
include corporate governance, management, and control functions.