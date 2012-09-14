HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services cautions that the financial risks of the
top 107 companies in China could deteriorate as economic growth
slows.
In a study, titled "China Credit Spotlight: Significant
Financial Risks Fan The Flames For China's Top Corporates,"
Standard & Poor's found that on a stand-alone basis, the credit
profile of China's leading companies lagged behind that of
China's sovereign, which is strong, and banks, which is
adequate. China's state-owned entities (SOEs) represent about
80% of the companies in the survey.
"State-owned entities have relatively high leverage and weak
profitability, reflecting their shareholder base and low cost of
capital that favors debt funding. However, they also have
fair-to-strong business positions to support their credit
profile because of legacy and ongoing government support," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christopher Lee.
"These findings are not surprising. Major SOEs have made
substantial investments in the past few decades to fund China's
rapid industrialization and meet national development goals."
Standard & Poor's selected the 107 Chinese major companies
across 15 industry sectors because they are the largest domestic
bond issuers, the biggest revenue earners, and representative of
their industries. We have assessed the stand-alone credit
profile of these companies without factoring in extraordinary
government or group support.
In the article, Standard & Poor's concludes that the top
companies in the telecommunications and oil and gas sectors rank
the best among the 15 sectors in terms of credit strength, with
strong competitive positions and minimal financial risks. In
contrast, those in construction and engineering, coal, and
infrastructure are more aggressive.
In metals and mining, the major players have a fair
business profile, although steel and aluminum face severe
trading conditions, Mr. Lee noted. Supplementing the study are
credit summaries on 19 unrated companies. We have also published
credit statistics spanning 2009-2011 for the 107 companies that
we cover in the report.