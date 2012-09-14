HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cautions that the financial risks of the top 107 companies in China could deteriorate as economic growth slows.

In a study, titled "China Credit Spotlight: Significant Financial Risks Fan The Flames For China's Top Corporates," Standard & Poor's found that on a stand-alone basis, the credit profile of China's leading companies lagged behind that of China's sovereign, which is strong, and banks, which is adequate. China's state-owned entities (SOEs) represent about 80% of the companies in the survey.

"State-owned entities have relatively high leverage and weak profitability, reflecting their shareholder base and low cost of capital that favors debt funding. However, they also have fair-to-strong business positions to support their credit profile because of legacy and ongoing government support," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christopher Lee.

"These findings are not surprising. Major SOEs have made substantial investments in the past few decades to fund China's rapid industrialization and meet national development goals."

Standard & Poor's selected the 107 Chinese major companies across 15 industry sectors because they are the largest domestic bond issuers, the biggest revenue earners, and representative of their industries. We have assessed the stand-alone credit profile of these companies without factoring in extraordinary government or group support.

In the article, Standard & Poor's concludes that the top companies in the telecommunications and oil and gas sectors rank the best among the 15 sectors in terms of credit strength, with strong competitive positions and minimal financial risks. In contrast, those in construction and engineering, coal, and infrastructure are more aggressive.

In metals and mining, the major players have a fair business profile, although steel and aluminum face severe trading conditions, Mr. Lee noted. Supplementing the study are credit summaries on 19 unrated companies. We have also published credit statistics spanning 2009-2011 for the 107 companies that we cover in the report.