(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) April 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating and 'cnA' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by China Merchants Finance Co. Ltd. The company is a 100% owned subsidiary of China Merchants Holdings (International) Co. Ltd. (CMHI; BBB/Stable/--; cnA), which will guarantee the notes. The issue rating on the proposed notes is equalized to the corporate credit rating on CMHI. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

We expect CMHI to use the proceeds for debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.

The rating on CMHI continues to reflect our view of the company's geographically diversified port portfolio in China and its strong market position. In addition, the company has a good record of disciplined financial management and of executing a strategy focused on its port business, which generates stable cash flows.

CMHI's key financial metrics in 2011 were broadly in line with our expectation. The company benefited from improving operating cash flows in 2011, including a significant dividend contribution from its investments. By December 2011, its consolidated ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was about 21%, up from 16.1% a year earlier, and its FFO interest coverage was stable at slightly above 5x.

We believe that CMHI will have less financial headroom in the rating in 2012, as reflected in weaker cash flow ratios. We base our view on a potential slowdown of container throughput growth over the next 12 months and a likely lower dividend contribution from CMHI's investments. Furthermore, the company's consolidated financial performances have become more volatile since the integration of China Nanshan Development Inc. (CNDI; unrated) in late 2010. This volatility is mainly due to the cash flow cycle of CNDI's property development business.

Support for the rating is derived from CMHI's track record of prudent financial management and the potential for the company to achieve synergies between its West Shenzhen ports and CNDI's port and logistic business.

We could lower the rating on CMHI if its container throughput declines and cash flows weaken more than we expected, such that the FFO-to-debt ratio is less than 15% or FFO interest coverage is less than 4x on an ongoing basis. This could also happen if: (1) CMHI is unable to influence the financial management of CNDI, and the latter's volatile cash flows and higher leverage sustainably undermine the financial strength of the group; or (2) the group makes significant debt-funded investments that weaken its financial strength.

Conversely, we could raise the rating if CMHI reduces its reliance on dividends from affiliates and expands its port portfolio such that the FFO-to-debt ratio is consistently higher than 25%. We could also upgrade the company if the likelihood of the extraordinary government support appears to us to have increased.