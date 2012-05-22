(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- MCC Group's leverage is increasing and its financial
performance is weaker than we expected.
-- We are revising the rating outlook on the China-based E&C
company to negative from stable.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit
rating on MCC Group and our 'BBB-' issue rating on the
outstanding senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees.
At the same time, we are lowering the Greater China credit scale
rating on the company and the notes to 'cnBBB+' from 'cnA-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that MCC
Group's financial position is unlikely to materially improve
over the next few years.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on China
Metallurgical Group Corp. (MCC Group) to negative from stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on the China-based engineering and construction
(E&C) company and our 'BBB-' issue rating on the outstanding
senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. We also
lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on the company and
the notes to 'cnBBB+' from 'cnA-'.
Rationale
We revised the outlook to negative to reflect MCC Group's
increasing leverage and weaker-than-expected financial
performance. MCC Group has breached our downgrade trigger for
the rating, but we expect the company's financial performance to
improve marginally in the next three quarters due to reductions
in working capital and capital expenditures.
We assess MCC Group's stand-alone credit profile to be 'bb'.
MCC Group is one of the 10 largest E&C companies in the world
with Chinese renminbi (RMB) 243 billion revenues in 2011. We
view the company as a government-related entity (GRE), and
believe that there is a "moderately high" likelihood of timely
and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of
China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) in the event of financial
distress. Our view is based on our assessment of the following
MCC Group characteristics:
-- "Limited importance" to the government. MCC Group helps
the government maintain and enhance the technological
competitiveness of the steel industry. However, most of the
group's businesses operate in competitive environments with low
entry barriers, and other operators (both private and public)
can undertake its operations.
-- "Very strong" link to the government. The Chinese
government owns 100% of the company through the State Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). In our view,
the government is unlikely to dilute its ownership in the next
five years. SASAC monitors MCC Group's performance and controls
its strategy through the appointment of the board and senior
management.
The 'bb' stand-alone credit profile of MCC Group reflects
the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Credit strengths include an
established competitive position, particularly in metallurgical
E&C; increasing diversification benefits; and gross margins that
are close to the global median for E&C peers. Another credit
strength is ongoing support from the government for MCC Group to
access debt funding from domestic commercial banks.
MCC Group's very high leverage as a result of its borrowings
to fund successive years of negative operating cash flow is a
credit weakness, in our view. Its record in non-construction
related businesses is mixed. The company is exposed to steel
industry business cycles and to the risk of losses from cost
overruns due to its fixed-price and build-transfer contracts.
We expect only a modest growth in MCC Group's revenue over
the next few years because growth in installed steel capacity in
China has peaked, in our opinion. Nevertheless, we expect MCC
Group to secure orders due to steel companies' technology
upgrades for specialty products, energy efficiency, and emission
control.
The diversification in MCC Group's E&C business has
improved, in our view. We expect the company to continue to
build its order book of non-metallurgical E&C. We estimate that
metallurgical E&C will represent less than 50% of the E&C
contract value for the foreseeable future.
MCC Group is yet to successfully expand its overseas
resources business, although we estimate that about 40% of its
capital expenditure over the next three years will be for
resource projects outside China. The company has had material
cost overruns as an EPC contractor for CITIC Pacific Ltd.'s
(BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) Sino Iron project in Western
Australia. MCC Group has yet to collect full payment for the
project. Several large-scale copper and iron ore mining projects
that the company owns in Argentina, Australia, Pakistan,
Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea have not been completed.
MCC Group is highly leveraged and its credit metrics are
weaker than those of most companies with an "aggressive"
financial risk profile. As of Dec. 31, 2011, MCC Group's total
debt-to-capital ratio is more than 70% and its debt-EBITDA ratio
is more than 11x. Profits, margins, and funds from operation
declined year on year due to: (1) the insolvency and write-off
of MCC Group's steel producing subsidiary, MCC Hentong; (2)
underperformance of the real estate and mining businesses, and
(3) higher interest costs.
Over the next two years, we expect MCC Group's EBITDA to
largely remain flat. Any financial improvement could come from
reduction in working capital and capital expenditure. This could
be due to: (1) inventory reductions from sale of about 35
diversified property projects to be completed in 2012; (2) lower
working capital requirements from build-transfer contracting;
and (3) faster receivable collections. We expect MCC Group's
cash flow from operations to turn positive in the next three
quarters.
Liquidity
We believe MCC Group's liquidity is "adequate," as defined
in our criteria. The company's sources of liquidity are likely
to cover its needs over the next 12 months even if EBITDA
declines by 15%. Our assessment of MCC Group's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Its sources of liquidity, including cash and bank
facilities available, will exceed its uses of liquidity by 1.2x
in 2012;
-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months include cash and
equivalent of about RMB47 billion (as of Dec. 31, 2011), and our
projection of funds from operations of about RMB7.3 billion.
-- MCC represents that it has over RMB418 billion in
uncommitted domestic bank facilities. It regularly accesses
domestic bank funding to roll over short-term debt.
-- Given its status as one of the largest Chinese GREs, the
company has ongoing access to the domestic capital market.
-- Liquidity uses include repayment of RMB97.91 billion of
short-term debt, projected negative working capital contribution
of about RMB9.3 billion, and capital expenditure of RMB7.5
billion.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that MCC
Group's weak financial position is unlikely to materially
improve over the next few years. Debt reductions, if any, will
come from less aggressive expansion and better working capital
management. We expect the company to maintain its dominant
market position in the domestic metallurgical E&C segment and
continue expanding non metallurgical E&C areas. We don't expect
any change in our assessment of ongoing and extraordinary
support from the government.
We may lower the rating if: MCC Group's stand-alone credit
profile deteriorates further. This could happen if: (1) the
company fails to reverse the negative operating cash flow from
operations within the next three quarters; (2) the company is
unable to reduce its debt-to-total capital ratio to less than
70% over the same period; or (3) we believe that the company
will be unable to reverse its weakening financial position. We
could also downgrade MCC Group if we believe that the level of
government support has diminished.
We may revise the outlook to stable if the company reduces
its leverage, establishes a stronger capital structure, and
generates positive operating cash flows.