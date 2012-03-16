(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded China Mobile Limited's (CML) Long-Term Local-Currency
(LC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlook
is Negative. The Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) IDR is affirmed
at 'A+' with Stable Outlook.
"The upgrade of the LC IDR is due to the company's
continuing dominant position in China's mobile telecoms market
and strong financial performance, despite concentration on
mobile services," says Kevin Chang, Director in Fitch's Asia
Pacific Telecommunications, Media and Technology team. "CML has
proved to be much more resilient to competition than Fitch
previously envisaged."
CML is ultimately controlled by the Chinese sovereign and
therefore the ratings are constrained by China's sovereign
ratings (FC IDR: 'A+'/Stable; LC IDR 'AA-'/Negative). Because
CML's LC IDR, on a standalone basis, is at 'AA-' with Stable
Outlook, the sovereign constraint only affects the Outlook.
CML continued to outperform peers with a 49% share of
China's net subscriber additions in 2011. The company's 3G
subscriber market share remained above 40% as of end-2011,
although its network's TD-SCDMA technology limit its offerings
of popular handsets, including the iPhone. As of end-June 2011,
CML's share of the mobile telecoms market in China reached 68%
in terms of subscribers.
CML strengthened its income base in 2011 with data services
revenue growing 15.4% yoy to account for 26.4% of revenue (2010:
24.9%). Among such businesses, the wireless data business
maintained rapid growth and compensated for stagnating short
message services revenue. Nevertheless, overall revenue growth
may slow down with increasing penetration rates of mobile
telecoms and intensifying competition in the Chinese telecoms
sector.
CML's EBITDA margin declined by 1.8 percentage points in
2011 on lower average revenue per user per month due to
increases in the number of low-usage customers and steady tariff
decreases, despite favourable growth in value-added businesses
supported by strong data traffic.
CML has consistently generated positive free cash flow
(FCF), which has allowed it to continue to accumulate cash and
build up liquidity - net cash position was CNY303bn as of
end-2011. Fitch expects CML to continue generating strong FCF in
2012, with pre-dividend FCF margin in the high teens, despite
capex of over CNY130bn to meet development needs.
Fitch may downgrade the LC IDR if the company reversed its
net cash position or if the long-term viability of
TD-SCDMA/TD-LTE technology was in doubt. As the ratings are
constrained by the sovereign, any positive or negative sovereign
rating actions would lead to a corresponding change in CML's
ratings, except an upgrade of the sovereign LC IDR to 'AA'. In
this scenario CML's LC IDR would be at its standalone level of
'AA-'/Stable as the Outlook would no longer be constrained at
Negative.