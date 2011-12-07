(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Chinese Non-Life Insurance - Preparing for the Downswing

here

HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its Rating Outlook for China's non-life insurance is Stable, underpinned by, among other factors, tight regulatory supervision, improving operating efficiency and sound underwriting margin. However, commercial motor pricing reform and a worsening underwriting deficit of compulsory third party liability (CTPL) are risks to the Outlook over the next 12-24 months.

The report notes that many Chinese insurers have made progress in improving their expense ratio in terms of administrative and management cost over the last three years as their insurance portfolio continued to grow. Several major players have also actively marketed their insurance products through alternative distribution platforms such as telemarketing. Despite the potentially high initial setup cost, diversification of distribution will further improve insurers' product reach and market coverage.

Various measures initiated by insurers and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) resulted in a significant turnaround in the underwriting results of China's non-life market in 2010. The average combined ratio of the top three major insurers, PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, Ping An Property and Casualty and China Pacific Property Insurance, declined to about 95% in 2010 from 99.7% in 2009. However, Fitch expects the favorable phase of the underwriting cycle to peak in H211 and slower growth of motor sales to moderate the expansion of the non-life sector in 2012.

"Underwriting loss of CTPL could possibly further widen in 2011 and 2012 given prevailing inflationary pressure, the existing pricing mechanism as well as the possibility of liberalizing the CTPL market to foreign players," says Terrence Wong, Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Fitch is also cautious on CIRC's proposal to de-regulate commercial motor premium pricing and its potential impact on the sector's profitability."

Ongoing premium growth has strained many insurers' solvency. Insurers' net premium leverage remains high, reflecting the thin capitalization of some insurers. Insurers are having to periodically fund their expansion through subordinated debt issuance or injection of fresh equity. Nonetheless, while Fitch takes a positive view on the new regulation introduced in October 2011 which essentially limits the amount of subordinated debt an insurer can issue, this new rule could reduce the financial flexibility of insurers with higher leverage.

Additionally, in view of the thin capital buffer of some non-life insurers, Fitch believes that insurers with high equity exposure relative to their capital base could be financially vulnerable to extreme market volatility.

The report, '2012 Outlook: China Non Life Insurance', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.