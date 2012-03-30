HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) March 30, 2012-China's
financial system performs well below its potential to achieve
and sustain a high level of economic efficiency, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said in an article published today. The
article titled, "Further Financial Market Reforms Could Help
China Close The Productivity Gap With The U.S.," highlights the
fact that China's large savings are invested largely into
low-yielding opportunities. At the same time, its productivity
is still relatively low compared to those of developed
countries. Indeed, the country's productivity is only a quarter
that of the U.S. economy, as measured by purchasing power parity
-adjusted GDP per capita (even less in nominal terms).
"We believe the country could close this gap with the U.S.
if it builds a robust institutional framework to support its
increasingly market-driven economy," Standard & Poor's managing
director and head of Greater China Ping Chew said. "In
particular, more reforms that help to deepen and diversify its
financial markets would be important in strengthening this
framework. Further developing the bond market could support
better allocation of capital and productivity improvement in
China. Should its productivity improve significantly, China can
reap high returns on its domestic investments."
Better allocation of capital could ameliorate the risk of
China falling into a "middle-income trap" or "Japan-style
stagnation."