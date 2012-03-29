(The following was released by the rating agency) BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Resources Gas Group Limited's (CRG, 'BBB+'/Stable) proposed USD bonds, issued under its global medium term notes (MTN) programme, an expected 'BBB+(exp)' rating.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Fitch expects proceeds from the bond issue to be used for the company's general corporate purposes, including for capex and merger and acquisitions. The notes, once issued, will form the senior unsecured obligations of CRG.

CRG's ratings reflect the profitability and favourable growth prospects of its core gas distribution business in China. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch uplift for potential support from its immediate parent, China Resources Holdings Limited (CRH), and the ultimate majority-owner, the China sovereign ('A+'/Stable), through the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.