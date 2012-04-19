(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We view Tianrui group as having a "weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Tianrui group and our 'B' issue rating to its proposed issue of senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tianrui group the holding company of a China-based cement producer will maintain adequate liquidity and moderate leverage while pursuing aggressive expansion.

Rating Action

On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnBB' Greater China credit scale rating to China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd. (Tianrui group). The outlook is stable. A the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B' issue rating and 'cnBB-' Greater China credit scale rating to the group's proposed issue of senior unsecured notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final documentation for the notes issuance. Tianrui group is a Cayman Islands corporation that indirectly owns 100% of Tianrui Cement, a China-based cement producer.

Rationale

The rating on Tianrui group reflects its short track record, the heavy reliance of its capital structure on short-term debt, and aggressive growth plans. The group operates in a competitive, cyclical, and capital-intensive industry, which we believe is heading into a weak cycle. The group's operating scale, reasonable geographic diversification, and relatively efficient operations due to vertical integration partly moderate the weaknesses.

We rate the proposed issue one notch lower than the rating on Tianrui group due to priority liabilities, primarily at the operating company in China. The group will use the proceeds from the proposed notes for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

We expect Tianrui group to have an operating margin of more than 20% in 2012, due to its strategy of maintaining current prices by limiting clinker production. The group has, however, yet to demonstrate an ability to maintain an operating margin at this level. Over its four-year financial history, the operating margin was only above 20% in 2011, when it reached 22.7% after raising prices. The margin averaged about 10% in 2008-2010. Although Tianrui has been producing cement since 2000 in Henan and Liaoning provinces, the group was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange only in December 2011.

The group's liquidity, as defined in on our criteria, could become "inadequate" if Tianrui group fails to roll over its working capital loans, given its high short-term debt. As of end-2011, the group has Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.45 billion in short-term debt, or about 76% of total debt. This high level is likely to persist even after the group repays its outstanding syndicated loans and commercial paper.

We believe that the group's large capital expenditure (capex) requirements of about RMB2.8 billion are aggressive. This could prevent its financial risk profile from improving, particularly if it funds capex with debt. Also, the company's ability to integrate acquisitions while maintaining high margins is untested.

We view Tianrui group's business risk profile as "weak." We believe China's cement industry has higher-than-average risks, despite the country's favorable long-term economic growth potential. This reflects the industry's high degree of competition, high capital intensity, and potential for overcapacity. Industry players are susceptible to increases in production costs, such as energy and raw materials.

As China's economic growth moderates, the cement industry will likely feel some pain as real estate construction and infrastructure building slow down. Should cement companies continue to produce at full capacity, prices and margins will decline. In our base case scenario, we anticipate that market discipline--through cutbacks in the production utilization rate--could help curb oversupply and maintain prices.

Tianrui group's market position in its core markets of Henan and Liaoning underpins its competitive advantages. The group is the largest cement producer in Henan province and ranks as one of the top two clinker and cement producers in Liaoning. It has about 35.4 million tons of cement production capacity and about 22.2 million tons of clinker rated capacity as of Dec. 31, 2011. Compared with its domestic peers, Tianrui benefits from its relative large operating scale, reasonable geographic diversification, and relatively new and efficient facilities. Its integration into quarrying also supports its competitive position.

Liquidity

We believe Tianrui group has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The group's liquidity sources, including cash and equivalents, will exceed its liquidity uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.

-- Net sources of liquidity are likely to be positive even if EBITDA drops 15%.

-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months include cash and equivalents of about RMB2.5 billion (as of Dec. 31 2011), our projection of positive funds from operations of about RMB1.2 billion, estimated positive working capital inflow of about RMB260 million, about RMB700 million in pre-approvable medium-term motes and commercial paper, and about RMB2.9 billion in potentially rolled-over short-term debt.

-- Liquidity uses include repayment of RMB5.45 billion in debt maturing in the next 12 months and committed capex of RMB690 million. We believe the group has some flexibility to defer its acquisition capex, which isn't fully committed.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tianrui Group will maintain adequate liquidity and moderate leverage while pursuing aggressive expansion.

We may lower the rating if Tianrui group's financial leverage increases, as indicated by a ratio of debt EBITDA ratio of more than 5x. This could happen if lower cement prices or substantially reduced capacity utilization causes its operating margins to decline.

We could raise the rating if Tianrui group maintains its current operating margin, establishes a longer track record, shows discipline towards its acquisitions, and demonstrates that it can integrate its acquisition with existing efficient facilities.