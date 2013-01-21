(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China Aoyuan Property Group Limited's (Aoyuan) proposed USD
senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. The
notes are to be issued as a tap to the USD125m bonds due 2017
issued in November 2012, with the same terms and conditions.
Proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to finance its
future payments of land premium and for general corporate
purposes.
The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received. Fitch does not expect Aoyuan's new bonds to have any
impact on its current ratings, as its net debt/adjusted
inventory is likely to remain around 30% post-issue. This is
supported by sufficient liquidity and a robust sales
performance. While the company has been more aggressive in
acquiring land parcels in the past three months, the disposal of
its Beijing project and its previous 2017 notes issue provide
ample cash inflow to maintain liquidity. Aoyuan also achieved
CNY5.25bn of contracted sales or 105% of its annual contracted
sales target in 2012, reflecting its business model of efficient
churn-out and fast sales turnover. Aoyuan's ratings remain
constrained by its small size and limited geographical
diversification.
Notwithstanding the company's expansion into other provinces
in the past several months, Guangdong was still the major
contributor of contracted sales of about 50% in 2012. In
addition, Aoyuan's current project size is small compared with
that of large scale developers. These factors are likely to
limit Aoyuan's pricing power and margins. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's view that the company will maintain its current
sound financial position and high cash turnover post its tap
issue.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- A significant decrease in 2013 contracted sales from 2012
level of CNY5bn, or contracted sales/ total debt falling below
1x on a sustainable basis (H112: 1.07x of LTM contracted sales/
total debt)
- EBITDA margin in 2013 declining to 15% (H112: 24%) - Net
debt/ adjusted net inventory rising towards 40% on a sustainable
basis (H112: 10.3%)
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash
flow turnover business model
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- A successful execution of Aoyuan's expansion strategy for
the next two to three years, where business scale increases
substantially, such that contracted sales increase to over
CNY15bn or with EBITDA margin increasing to over 25% on a
sustained basis. However, no positive rating action is expected
over the near term given regulatory risks in the home building
industry in China.