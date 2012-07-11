(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--China's recent
interest rate cuts won't have too much of an effect on the
banking industry's profitability this year, but bottom lines may
weaken in 2013, according to a recently released report by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "No Sweet Spot For
China's Bankers As Interest Rate Cuts Could Slice
Profitability."
"We estimate that the central bank's actions will weaken
the banking sector's return on assets in 2013 by 10 basis points
more than our previous forecast of a 20-25bps reduction,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang.
"But we don't expect any extra pressure on profitability
this year. After factoring in China's revised benchmark-related
pricing ranges and the two recent interest rate cuts, we
maintain our estimate that the sector's profitability could drop
by up to 10bps in 2012." On July 5, 2012, the People's Bank of
China reduced the one-year deposit rate to 3% from 3.25% and the
one-year lending rate to 6% from 6.31%. It also gave banks the
opportunity to offer an additional 10% discount to the lending
rate--they can now lend at 70% of the benchmark rate, down from
80% previously.
The report says that Chinese banks' ability to price risks
will be put to the test with the relaxation of the interest rate
floor. "We believe the ability and discipline of banks in
pricing risks will be critical to maintaining the sector's
financial health as moves towards the liberalization of interest
rates gather momentum," said Mr. Tsang.