HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--China's recent interest rate cuts won't have too much of an effect on the banking industry's profitability this year, but bottom lines may weaken in 2013, according to a recently released report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "No Sweet Spot For China's Bankers As Interest Rate Cuts Could Slice Profitability."

"We estimate that the central bank's actions will weaken the banking sector's return on assets in 2013 by 10 basis points more than our previous forecast of a 20-25bps reduction," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang.

"But we don't expect any extra pressure on profitability this year. After factoring in China's revised benchmark-related pricing ranges and the two recent interest rate cuts, we maintain our estimate that the sector's profitability could drop by up to 10bps in 2012." On July 5, 2012, the People's Bank of China reduced the one-year deposit rate to 3% from 3.25% and the one-year lending rate to 6% from 6.31%. It also gave banks the opportunity to offer an additional 10% discount to the lending rate--they can now lend at 70% of the benchmark rate, down from 80% previously.

The report says that Chinese banks' ability to price risks will be put to the test with the relaxation of the interest rate floor. "We believe the ability and discipline of banks in pricing risks will be critical to maintaining the sector's financial health as moves towards the liberalization of interest rates gather momentum," said Mr. Tsang.