(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Allowing
Chinese banks to effectively postpone the recognition of losses
for some local government loans could be a backward step for the
development of the banking sector, according to Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services.
In a recently published article, titled "Looser Regulatory
Leash On Local Government Loans Could Undermine China's Banking
Sector," the rating agency suggests that "regulatory
forbearance" of this nature is likely to provide short-term
relief for the sector but longer-term disadvantages.
"We believe regulatory forbearance is likely. In the short
term, extending the debt maturities to facilitate payments would
benefit the sector. It would reduce investment volatility and
avoid a surge in nonperforming loans," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Ryan Tsang.
"But it's also likely to undermine investors' confidence for
some time to come, underscore the developing nature of the
regulatory framework, and highlight the CBRC's lack of
independence from the government."
The exact size of the LGFP loans that could be eligible for
the extension of maturity dates is uncertain.
"Assuming the figure could be as high as RMB3 trillion
(US$472.4 billion), or close to 5% of the sector's total loans
at end-2011, we believe that regulatory forbearance could
artificially reduce credit losses by as much as RMB80
billion-RMB100 billion each year for the next three years," said
Mr. Tsang.
"We estimate that about 30% of LGFP loans could turn sour in
the next three years if local governments do not extend any
support."
For the past two years, the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) has taken measures to contain the high risks
associated with lending to local government financing platforms
(LGFPs) undertaken in 2009-2010. The possibility of regulatory
forbearance reflects the mounting pressure on the CBRC from
local governments and the banks. The regulator has yet to
confirm its intentions.
However, in October 2011, CBRC vice-chairman Mr. Zhou Mubing
indicated that the regulator may allow banks to reschedule
eligible loans so that LGFPs can match their expected operating
cash flows with their loan repayment schedules.
"The possible regulatory forbearance is unlikely to affect
our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on China or our
bank ratings. That's because we have already assessed China's
institutional framework as "high risk", as defined in our
criteria, based on our recognition of gaps in the country's
banking regulations and supervision, and its weak corporate
governance," said Mr. Tsang.
"We also see high credit risks in the system, and our
ratings on Chinese banks factor in a substantial rise in credit
losses."
The article says that remote downside risks to Standard &
Poor's current assessments would materialize if: (1) regulatory
forbearance proves destructive to the institutional framework of
China's banking industry; or (2) it generates much severer
credit losses from LGFP loans than we currently estimate.
The article also discusses the reasons why the regulator
might be ready to soften its stance and the looming refinancing
risks for LGFPs.
