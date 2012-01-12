(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Allowing Chinese banks to effectively postpone the recognition of losses for some local government loans could be a backward step for the development of the banking sector, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

In a recently published article, titled "Looser Regulatory Leash On Local Government Loans Could Undermine China's Banking Sector," the rating agency suggests that "regulatory forbearance" of this nature is likely to provide short-term relief for the sector but longer-term disadvantages.

"We believe regulatory forbearance is likely. In the short term, extending the debt maturities to facilitate payments would benefit the sector. It would reduce investment volatility and avoid a surge in nonperforming loans," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang.

"But it's also likely to undermine investors' confidence for some time to come, underscore the developing nature of the regulatory framework, and highlight the CBRC's lack of independence from the government."

The exact size of the LGFP loans that could be eligible for the extension of maturity dates is uncertain.

"Assuming the figure could be as high as RMB3 trillion (US$472.4 billion), or close to 5% of the sector's total loans at end-2011, we believe that regulatory forbearance could artificially reduce credit losses by as much as RMB80 billion-RMB100 billion each year for the next three years," said Mr. Tsang.

"We estimate that about 30% of LGFP loans could turn sour in the next three years if local governments do not extend any support."

For the past two years, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has taken measures to contain the high risks associated with lending to local government financing platforms (LGFPs) undertaken in 2009-2010. The possibility of regulatory forbearance reflects the mounting pressure on the CBRC from local governments and the banks. The regulator has yet to confirm its intentions.

However, in October 2011, CBRC vice-chairman Mr. Zhou Mubing indicated that the regulator may allow banks to reschedule eligible loans so that LGFPs can match their expected operating cash flows with their loan repayment schedules.

"The possible regulatory forbearance is unlikely to affect our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on China or our bank ratings. That's because we have already assessed China's institutional framework as "high risk", as defined in our criteria, based on our recognition of gaps in the country's banking regulations and supervision, and its weak corporate governance," said Mr. Tsang.

"We also see high credit risks in the system, and our ratings on Chinese banks factor in a substantial rise in credit losses."

The article says that remote downside risks to Standard & Poor's current assessments would materialize if: (1) regulatory forbearance proves destructive to the institutional framework of China's banking industry; or (2) it generates much severer credit losses from LGFP loans than we currently estimate.

The article also discusses the reasons why the regulator might be ready to soften its stance and the looming refinancing risks for LGFPs.

