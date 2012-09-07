BRIEF-Terraform Global reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
Sept 7 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Everbright Bank's (CEB) Baa3 long-term foreign currency deposit rating and Prime-3 short-term foreign currency rating. The rating outlook is stable.
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc has filed a lawsuit against Dollar Express which was unsealed on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to pay for $50 million in goods and services.