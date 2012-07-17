(The following was released by the rating agency)

July 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' issue rating and 'cnBB' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by CFG Investment S.A.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of China Fishery Group Ltd. (China Fishery: BB-/Negative/--; cnBB/--).

China Fishery and some of its subsidiaries guarantee the notes. We expect China Fishery to use the majority of the net proceeds to finance the expansion of fishing operations in the North Pacific, including the prepayment of a vessel operating agreement. The issue rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The proposed issue does not affect the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China Fishery although the company's leverage will increase after the issuance. We expect China Fishery's financial risk profile to remain "aggressive" over the next few years. In our base case, the company's ratio of total debt to EBITDA is likely to weaken to 3.0x-3.5x in the fiscal year ending Sept. 28, 2012, from 2.1x in fiscal 2011. The ratio of funds from operations to total debt is likely to decline to close to our downgrade trigger of 25% in fiscal 2012 from 37.9% in fiscal 2011.

However, we expect this ratio to recover in the first half of fiscal 2013 when the company repays the term loan on a quarterly basis. We anticipate that the ratio will improve to more than 30% at the end of fiscal 2013. We expect the company to maintain flat revenue and gross margins of 40%-45% in fiscal 2012. China Fishery's liquidity could improve to "adequate" from "less than adequate", as our criteria define the terms, if the company completes the proposed bond issuance.

We view China Fishery's cash and debt management as aggressive, reflecting its low cash balance and concentrated debt maturity. As of March 28, 2012, China Fishery has about US$14.4 million in unrestricted cash and about US$94 million in undrawn committed banking facilities.

In our view, China Fishery's liquidity could remain "less than adequate" in the next 12 months if the proposed bond issuance does not materialize. The negative outlook on the rating on China Fishery reflects our view that the company's cash and debt management is likely to remain aggressive and that its operations will continue to have limited room to underperform over the next 12 months in order to service its debt repayment.

