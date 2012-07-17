(The following was released by the rating agency)
July 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
assigned its 'BB-' issue rating and 'cnBB' Greater China credit
scale rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by
CFG Investment S.A.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of China
Fishery Group Ltd. (China Fishery: BB-/Negative/--; cnBB/--).
China Fishery and some of its subsidiaries guarantee the
notes. We expect China Fishery to use the majority of the net
proceeds to finance the expansion of fishing operations in the
North Pacific, including the prepayment of a vessel operating
agreement. The issue rating is subject to our review of the
final issuance documentation.
The proposed issue does not affect the 'BB-' long-term
corporate credit rating on China Fishery although the company's
leverage will increase after the issuance. We expect China
Fishery's financial risk profile to remain "aggressive" over the
next few years. In our base case, the company's ratio of total
debt to EBITDA is likely to weaken to 3.0x-3.5x in the fiscal
year ending Sept. 28, 2012, from 2.1x in fiscal 2011. The ratio
of funds from operations to total debt is likely to decline to
close to our downgrade trigger of 25% in fiscal 2012 from 37.9%
in fiscal 2011.
However, we expect this ratio to recover in the first half
of fiscal 2013 when the company repays the term loan on a
quarterly basis. We anticipate that the ratio will improve to
more than 30% at the end of fiscal 2013. We expect the company
to maintain flat revenue and gross margins of 40%-45% in fiscal
2012. China Fishery's liquidity could improve to "adequate" from
"less than adequate", as our criteria define the terms, if the
company completes the proposed bond issuance.
We view China Fishery's cash and debt management as
aggressive, reflecting its low cash balance and concentrated
debt maturity. As of March 28, 2012, China Fishery has about
US$14.4 million in unrestricted cash and about US$94 million in
undrawn committed banking facilities.
In our view, China Fishery's liquidity could remain "less
than adequate" in the next 12 months if the proposed bond
issuance does not materialize. The negative outlook on the
rating on China Fishery reflects our view that the company's
cash and debt management is likely to remain aggressive and that
its operations will continue to have limited room to
underperform over the next 12 months in order to service its
debt repayment.
