(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Fishery Group Limited's (CFGL, 'BB'/Stable) USD300m 9.75% notes
due 2019 a final 'BB' rating. The notes are issued by CFG
Investment S.A.C. and irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed
by CFGL.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received and the
final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 16
July 2012.
CFGL's rating is supported by its strong operating
performance, prudent financial management and the fishery
industry's strong fundamentals. The rating is, however,
constrained by CFGL's operating scale, which it is unable to
expand meaningfully without taking on more debt, as well as its
limited diversification in terms of geographical operations.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include
- an increase of CFGL's operating scale with EBITDAR
exceeding USD500m on a sustained basis
- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 2.0x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.75x
- operating EBITDAR margin below 30%
- events that cripple its fishing fleet operation leading to
a sustained reduction of its operating scale
- the linkage with its immediate parent, Pacific Andes
Resourced Development Limited, and ultimate parent company,
Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd is deemed stronger than
Fitch's expectations, resulting in CFGL's rating being
constrained by the weaker credit profile of its parents.