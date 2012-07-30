(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Fishery Group Limited's (CFGL, 'BB'/Stable) USD300m 9.75% notes due 2019 a final 'BB' rating. The notes are issued by CFG Investment S.A.C. and irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by CFGL.

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 16 July 2012.

CFGL's rating is supported by its strong operating performance, prudent financial management and the fishery industry's strong fundamentals. The rating is, however, constrained by CFGL's operating scale, which it is unable to expand meaningfully without taking on more debt, as well as its limited diversification in terms of geographical operations.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- an increase of CFGL's operating scale with EBITDAR exceeding USD500m on a sustained basis

- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 2.0x

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.75x

- operating EBITDAR margin below 30%

- events that cripple its fishing fleet operation leading to a sustained reduction of its operating scale

- the linkage with its immediate parent, Pacific Andes Resourced Development Limited, and ultimate parent company, Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd is deemed stronger than Fitch's expectations, resulting in CFGL's rating being constrained by the weaker credit profile of its parents.