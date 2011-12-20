(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- We believe China Fishery's liquidity has weakened to "less than adequate" because of lower-than-expected cash holdings and a material increase in short-term debt due to the upcoming amortization of a club loan.

-- We are revising our rating outlook on China Fishery to negative from stable.

-- We are lowering our Greater China credit scale rating to 'cnBB' and affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on China Fishery.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of China Fishery's less-than-adequate liquidity and the limited room for its operations to underperform over the next 12 months.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its rating outlook on China Fishery Group Ltd. to negative from stable. As a result, we also lowered the Greater China credit scale ratings on the company to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China Fishery.

"We revised the rating outlook on China Fishery to reflect our view that the company's liquidity has weakened to "less than adequate" from "adequate", as our criteria define those terms," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon. "The deterioration is due to the company's lower-than expected cash holdings and a material increase in its short-term debt due to the upcoming amortization of a club loan. A negative outlook signals at least a one-in-three likelihood that we will lower the rating over the next 12 months."

The company's cash balance of US$24.2 million as of Sept. 28, 2011, is below our expectation, and we anticipate that the cash balance is likely to stay at a low level over the next 12 months. China Fishery's liquidity has weakened mainly because it has early redeemed its US$225 million 9.25% senior unsecured notes due December 2013. In our base-case projection for fiscal 2012, the company is likely to generate operating cash flow of US$150 million-US$200 million, depending on its working capital needs and market conditions. Including committed capital expenditure, this amount would be tight for servicing its short-term debt of about US$133.7 million. About half of this debt relates to amortization of a four-year US$340 million term loan (about US$30.9 million per quarter starting May 2012 for 11 consecutive quarters).

In addition, China Fishery's operating cash flow, its primary liquidity source next year, is likely to be volatile. Weather events, and fluctuating demand and pricing due to a gloomy outlook for the global economy will contribute to the volatility. Revenue growth was satisfactory in fiscal 2011, but China Fishery's operating cash flow was below our expectation due to higher-than-expected working capital usage.

We believe that China Fishery will find it challenging to access significant new financing over the next six to 12 months, due to the currently tight banking credit environment and volatility in the capital markets. The company has limited available committed banking facilities. China Fishery also delayed its plan to raise additional equity through a dual listing in Hong Kong due to market conditions.

"The rating on China Fishery continues to reflect the company's exposure to the volatile commercial fishing industry, its limited--but improving--geographic and business diversity, and inherent regulatory risks. Tempering these weaknesses are the company's operating track record, low leverage, and growth potential due to growing demand for fish, particularly in China," said Mr. Poon.

We could lower the rating if:

-- China Fishery's liquidity deteriorates due to weaker than-expected operating cash flow, higher-than-expected capital expenditure, or a failure to proactively address its debt maturities. We could lower the rating by multiple notches if the company's liquidity becomes "weak" by our definition;

-- the company's debt-funded growth is more aggressive than we expected, causing its ratio of FFO to total debt to fall to less than 25% without sign of improving; or

-- the financial performance at its direct and indirect parent companies, Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd. (not rated) and Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd. (not rated), weaken materially.

We could revise the outlook to stable if China Fishery restores liquidity to what we view as an adequate level. This could happen if the company improves its cash holdings, prudently manages its working capital and capital expenditure needs, and obtains more committed credit facilities as a buffer for any possible shortfall in cash flow generation.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008