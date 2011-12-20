(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- We believe China Fishery's liquidity has weakened to
"less than adequate" because of lower-than-expected cash
holdings and a material increase in short-term debt due to the
upcoming amortization of a club loan.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on China Fishery to
negative from stable.
-- We are lowering our Greater China credit scale rating to
'cnBB' and affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on China
Fishery.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of China
Fishery's less-than-adequate liquidity and the limited room for
its operations to underperform over the next 12 months.
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its rating outlook
on China Fishery Group Ltd. to negative from stable. As a
result, we also lowered the Greater China credit scale ratings
on the company to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China
Fishery.
"We revised the rating outlook on China Fishery to reflect
our view that the company's liquidity has weakened to "less than
adequate" from "adequate", as our criteria define those terms,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon. "The
deterioration is due to the company's lower-than expected cash
holdings and a material increase in its short-term debt due to
the upcoming amortization of a club loan. A negative outlook
signals at least a one-in-three likelihood that we will lower
the rating over the next 12 months."
The company's cash balance of US$24.2 million as of Sept.
28, 2011, is below our expectation, and we anticipate that the
cash balance is likely to stay at a low level over the next 12
months. China Fishery's liquidity has weakened mainly because it
has early redeemed its US$225 million 9.25% senior unsecured
notes due December 2013. In our base-case projection for fiscal
2012, the company is likely to generate operating cash flow of
US$150 million-US$200 million, depending on its working capital
needs and market conditions. Including committed capital
expenditure, this amount would be tight for servicing its
short-term debt of about US$133.7 million. About half of this
debt relates to amortization of a four-year US$340 million term
loan (about US$30.9 million per quarter starting May 2012 for 11
consecutive quarters).
In addition, China Fishery's operating cash flow, its
primary liquidity source next year, is likely to be volatile.
Weather events, and fluctuating demand and pricing due to a
gloomy outlook for the global economy will contribute to the
volatility. Revenue growth was satisfactory in fiscal 2011, but
China Fishery's operating cash flow was below our expectation
due to higher-than-expected working capital usage.
We believe that China Fishery will find it challenging to
access significant new financing over the next six to 12 months,
due to the currently tight banking credit environment and
volatility in the capital markets. The company has limited
available committed banking facilities. China Fishery also
delayed its plan to raise additional equity through a dual
listing in Hong Kong due to market conditions.
"The rating on China Fishery continues to reflect the
company's exposure to the volatile commercial fishing industry,
its limited--but improving--geographic and business diversity,
and inherent regulatory risks. Tempering these weaknesses are
the company's operating track record, low leverage, and growth
potential due to growing demand for fish, particularly in
China," said Mr. Poon.
We could lower the rating if:
-- China Fishery's liquidity deteriorates due to weaker
than-expected operating cash flow, higher-than-expected capital
expenditure, or a failure to proactively address its debt
maturities. We could lower the rating by multiple notches if the
company's liquidity becomes "weak" by our definition;
-- the company's debt-funded growth is more aggressive than
we expected, causing its ratio of FFO to total debt to fall to
less than 25% without sign of improving; or
-- the financial performance at its direct and indirect
parent companies, Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd. (not
rated) and Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd. (not
rated), weaken materially.
We could revise the outlook to stable if China Fishery
restores liquidity to what we view as an adequate level. This
could happen if the company improves its cash holdings,
prudently manages its working capital and capital expenditure
needs, and obtains more committed credit facilities as a buffer
for any possible shortfall in cash flow generation.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk
Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008