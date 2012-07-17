(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Fishery Group Limited (CFGL) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook and a senior
unsecured debt rating of 'BB'.
The agency has also assigned CFGL's proposed USD senior
unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BB(exp)'. The final
rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
CFGL's rating is constrained by its operating scale, which
it is unable to expand meaningfully without taking on more debt.
The company is among the largest players in the global fishery
industry by catch volume but has only less than 1% of total
global wild-catch fish harvested volume due to the fragmented
nature of the industry. Fitch believes that CFGL will require
large investment to diversify and expand but this is constrained
by its moderately high 2011 net leverage as measured by adjusted
net debt/operating EBITDAR of 2.54x.
The rating is also constrained by CFGL's limited
diversification. Its revenue and EBITDA are derived mainly from
its North Pacific operation and in particular, Alaskan Pollock
specie harvested in North Pacific Ocean. In 2011 and 2010, this
segment contributed to 63% and 73% of the company's EBITDA
respectively. Although the South Pacific fleet has added a new
source of income, contribution from its first full year of
operation in FY11 remained small. EBITDA generated by the South
Pacific segment was only one-fifth of the level of the North
Pacific operation.
The ratings are supported by the fishery industry's strong
fundamentals. Wild catch fishing is a stable business with
little supply growth. Total catch of each fishing fleet is
determined by the total allowable catch quota issued by the
respective government; the quota is usually stable and is
managed to keep fish population at sustainable levels. Therefore
wild catch fishes generally enjoy stable prices with an upward
bias given supply scarcity. The expansion of aquaculture volume
further puts demand pressure on wild catch fishes as it is one
of the main raw materials for fishmeal.
CFGL's strong operating performance also supports its
ratings. It has a higher utilisation of fishing vessels than
smaller peers as the individual transferable quota policy allows
for the quota of a fishing fleet to be shared within a location.
Thus CFGL can deploy fewer vessels to harvest the same volume of
fishes. With the introduction of factory vessels from 2010, the
company has increased the operational efficiency of its fleets
by cutting down the trips to unload its harvests, resulting in
lower bunker costs and longer time-spend at sea harvesting for
its fleets.
CFGL has demonstrated prudent financial management. Strong
cash flow generation allows the company to deleverage following
the completion of its major capex in FY11. Historically, CFGL
has achieved stable 35%-40% EBITDAR margin and maintained
adjusted net debt/EBITDAR at around 2.5x. The expansion of its
scale by 34% between 2009 and 2011, following the launch of its
South Pacific fleet in 2010 has not materially affected its
financial profile.
CFGL is rated on a standalone basis as Fitch considers there
to be sufficient ring-fencing as stipulated by its loan
documents and takes comfort in the lack of related-party
transactions between CFGL and its immediate parent, Pacific
Andes Resourced Development Limited, and ultimate parent
company, Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd. Both parent
companies show highly leveraged financial positions after
deconsolidating CFGL.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include
- an increase of CFGL's operating scale with EBITDAR
exceeding USD500m on a sustained basis
- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 2.0x Negative: Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.75x - operating EBITDAR
margin below 30%
- events that cripple its fishing fleet operation leading to
a sustained reduction of its operating scale
- the linkage with its parents is deemed stronger than
Fitch's expectations, resulting in CFGL's rating being
constrained by the weaker credit profile of its parents.