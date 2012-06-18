(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned iron ore miner China
Hanking Holdings Limited (Hanking) a Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with Stable Outlook, and a
senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'.
Hanking's ratings are constrained by its current small scale
relative to its peers and single commodity concentration in the
cyclical iron ore market.
Hanking recorded an EBITDAR of only around USD150m in 2011.
Its proven and probable iron ore reserves were only 169.3
million ton (mt) at end-May 2012 but equivalent to 28.7 years of
reserve life at its 2012 planned production rate.
The ratings are supported by Hanking's competitive cost
advantage over other Chinese iron ore producers. Long-term
structural shortage of iron ore supply in China supports its
Stable Outlook.
Hanking's low cash production cost of CNY252/ton in
2011(CNY244/ton in 2010) was driven by favourable mine geology
including a shallow ledge and low stripping ratio as well as low
deleterious elements in iron ore. This compares favourably with
the Chinese domestic average cash production cost of CNY500/ton
in 2010.
Hanking also enjoys low logistics costs, especially compared
with those of imported seaborne iron ore, as all its clients are
located within a 35km radius of its mine site.
Fitch notes that China, which produced 46% of global crude
steel in 2011, generated only 408 mt of iron ore domestically
and imported 686 mt from overseas, mostly from Australia and
Brazil.
Liaoning, where Hanking is located, sourced 38% of its iron
ore from outside of the province in 2010. The agency does not
expect iron ore self-sufficiency in Liaoning Province to reach
100% and therefore sees Hanking continuing to enjoy cost
advantage over iron ore suppliers from outside the province.
Hanking's ratings are also supported by its low financial
leverage with a net cash position at end-2011. Fitch expects
Hanking's total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR leverage to
be below 1.0x for the next 18-24 months even though free cash
flow will be negative during this period due to capex being
incurred for capacity expansion.
Fitch may consider negative rating action if gross profit
drops below CNY300/ton (2011: CNY818/ton) or if EBITDAR margin
falls below 40% (2011: 64%), on a sustained basis.
The ratings may also come under pressure from cash from
operations margin falling below 20% (2011: 34%) or from funds
from operations-adjusted leverage rising above 1.5x, on a
sustained basis.
No positive rating action is envisaged for the next 18-24
months given Hanking's current operating scale.