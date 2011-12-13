(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Chinese Homebuilding Sector

here

HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the homebuilding sector in China to see slower growth in 2012, as the current tight regulatory environment continues to impose restrictions on home purchases and tight overall bank lending to homebuilders.

"Overall, slower growth in the sector means some homebuilders may need to lower prices to generate contracted sales, which may create pressures on their near-term profitability and cash flow cycles. Small players are likely to be most affected," says Vanessa Chan, Director in Fitch's Corporates team. "However, over the long-term, the sector's growth will continue to be underpinned by urbanisation and rising household income."

The report also notes that polarisation of the sector will remain acute with large operators benefiting from their strong financial position and substantial scale and smaller players continuing to be challenged by limited financial and operational flexibility. As a result, smaller homebuilders are more vulnerable to an environment of low liquidity and tight regulation.

Currently Fitch rates the following companies: Franshion Properties (China) Limited ('BBB-' /Stable); Shimao Property Holdings Limited ('BB+'/Stable); Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited 'BB'/Stable); Road King Infrastructure Limited ('BB-'/Stable); Sunac China Holdings Limited (BB-'/Negative) and Shanghai Zendai Property Limited ('B'/Negative).

The report '2012 Outlook: Chinese Homebuilding Sector', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.