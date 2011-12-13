(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that it expects the homebuilding sector in China to see
slower growth in 2012, as the current tight regulatory
environment continues to impose restrictions on home purchases
and tight overall bank lending to homebuilders.
"Overall, slower growth in the sector means some
homebuilders may need to lower prices to generate contracted
sales, which may create pressures on their near-term
profitability and cash flow cycles. Small players are likely to
be most affected," says Vanessa Chan, Director in Fitch's
Corporates team. "However, over the long-term, the sector's
growth will continue to be underpinned by urbanisation and
rising household income."
The report also notes that polarisation of the sector will
remain acute with large operators benefiting from their strong
financial position and substantial scale and smaller players
continuing to be challenged by limited financial and operational
flexibility. As a result, smaller homebuilders are more
vulnerable to an environment of low liquidity and tight
regulation.
Currently Fitch rates the following companies: Franshion
Properties (China) Limited ('BBB-' /Stable); Shimao Property
Holdings Limited ('BB+'/Stable); Evergrande Real Estate Group
Limited 'BB'/Stable); Road King Infrastructure Limited
('BB-'/Stable); Sunac China Holdings Limited (BB-'/Negative) and
Shanghai Zendai Property Limited ('B'/Negative).
The report '2012 Outlook: Chinese Homebuilding Sector', is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.