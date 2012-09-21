(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned primary aluminium manufacturer China Hongqiao Group
Limited's (Hongqiao; 'BB'/Positive) proposed senior unsecured
notes an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating.
The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received. Net proceeds from the issue will mainly be used for
the expansion of production capacity, refinancing existing debt
and general corporate purposes.
Hongqiao's ratings are supported by its stable profitability
and cash generation, a result of its power and alumina cost
advantages over Chinese peers, and by its low financial
leverage. The company generated EBITDA of CNY5,246 per ton
during H112, compared with CNY5,560 for the whole of 2011.
Financial leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt /operating
EBITDAR over the last 12 months, remained below 1.0x at
end-H112.
The ratings are constrained by Hongqiao's operation
concentration in Shandong province.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Hongqiao's cost advantages should improve further once the
company has secured long-term bauxite supply and reaches 70%
electricity self-sufficiency in 2013, up from less than 50% in
2011.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- resolution of long term alumina supply issues in the wake
of the Indonesian bauxite export ban announced in May 2012
- 70% electricity self-sufficiency rate
- financial leverage below 1.0x on a sustained basis
Negative: The current Rating Outlook is Positive. As a
result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate
developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade.