HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by China Hongqiao Group Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--). At the same time, we assigned our 'cnBB+' Great China regional scale rating to the proposed notes.

The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. We expect Hongqiao, an aluminum producer, to use the proceeds from the proposed notes for expansion of its production scale, refinancing its debts, and for general corporate purposes. The issue rating is one notch below its long-term corporate credit rating to reflect the structural subordination risk the offshore bondholders face in the event of default, as we project the company's priority borrowings to exceed 25% of total assets in the next two years, more than our threshold of 15% for non-investment grade issuers.

The company's operating performance in first-half 2012 was in line with our expectation. Its EBITDA margin was 35.8%, compared with 38.2% in first-half 2011. The company's competitive low production cost cushioned subdued aluminum prices.

Hongqiao owns thermal power stations and electricity transmission grid. We expect its electricity generation capacity will reach 2,730 MW by the end of 2012, which is about 58% of its requirement and an increase from 55% in the first half. The company continues to purchase electricity and alumina from Gaoxin Aluminum and Electricity Corp. (unrated) at favorable terms. Hongqiao's 2-million-ton alumina refining capacity went into production in the first half, and we expect company will continue to increase alumina production in 2013. Refining its own alumina is less costly than buying from Gaoxin.

We expect Hongqiao to generate negative free operating cash flow of more than Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.5 billion in the next two years due to large capital expenditures for expansion. In our view, Hongqiao's debt will rise in 2012 and 2013 as it continues to seek expansion along the aluminum value chain and to further increase its power generation facilities. Nevertheless, we believe its cash balance (more than RMB6.5 billion as of June 30, 2012) and its good cash flow from operations, supported by its low-cost position, would help to fund part of the capital expenditures, therefore moderating the increase in leverage. We forecast company operating cash flow of more than RMB6 billion in 2012. We believe its ratio of funds from operations to total debts will be no less than 30% in the next 12 months.

The rating on Hongqiao reflects the company's high supplier and customer concentration risk, its short operating track record, and key-man risk. In addition, Hongqiao faces significant negative free operating cash flow in the next few years as it expands. These weaknesses are partly offset by the company's low-cost position, proximity to its customer base, and the long-term good demand prospects for aluminum products in China.

