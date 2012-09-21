(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' rating to the
proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by China Hongqiao Group
Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--). At the same time, we assigned
our 'cnBB+' Great China regional scale rating to the proposed
notes.
The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation. We expect Hongqiao, an aluminum producer, to use
the proceeds from the proposed notes for expansion of its
production scale, refinancing its debts, and for general
corporate purposes. The issue rating is one notch below its
long-term corporate credit rating to reflect the structural
subordination risk the offshore bondholders face in the event of
default, as we project the company's priority borrowings to
exceed 25% of total assets in the next two years, more than our
threshold of 15% for non-investment grade issuers.
The company's operating performance in first-half 2012 was
in line with our expectation. Its EBITDA margin was 35.8%,
compared with 38.2% in first-half 2011. The company's
competitive low production cost cushioned subdued aluminum
prices.
Hongqiao owns thermal power stations and electricity
transmission grid. We expect its electricity generation capacity
will reach 2,730 MW by the end of 2012, which is about 58% of
its requirement and an increase from 55% in the first half. The
company continues to purchase electricity and alumina from
Gaoxin Aluminum and Electricity Corp. (unrated) at favorable
terms. Hongqiao's 2-million-ton alumina refining capacity went
into production in the first half, and we expect company will
continue to increase alumina production in 2013. Refining its
own alumina is less costly than buying from Gaoxin.
We expect Hongqiao to generate negative free operating cash
flow of more than Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.5 billion in the next
two years due to large capital expenditures for expansion. In
our view, Hongqiao's debt will rise in 2012 and 2013 as it
continues to seek expansion along the aluminum value chain and
to further increase its power generation facilities.
Nevertheless, we believe its cash balance (more than RMB6.5
billion as of June 30, 2012) and its good cash flow from
operations, supported by its low-cost position, would help to
fund part of the capital expenditures, therefore moderating the
increase in leverage. We forecast company operating cash flow of
more than RMB6 billion in 2012. We believe its ratio of funds
from operations to total debts will be no less than 30% in the
next 12 months.
The rating on Hongqiao reflects the company's high supplier
and customer concentration risk, its short operating track
record, and key-man risk. In addition, Hongqiao faces
significant negative free operating cash flow in the next few
years as it expands. These weaknesses are partly offset by the
company's low-cost position, proximity to its customer base, and
the long-term good demand prospects for aluminum products in
China.
