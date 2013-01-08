BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the expected 'BB(EXP)' rating on China Hongqiao Group Limited's (Hongqiao) proposed USD senior unsecured notes. The rating has been withdrawn after the company cancelled the issue of the proposed notes.
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: