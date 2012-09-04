(The following was released by the rating agency)
Sept. 4, 2012-China has set out massive capital investments
on transport infrastructure and utilities over the next few
years under its twelfth Five-Year Plan. This huge pipeline could
prompt local regional governments (LRGs), logistics companies,
and utilities to seek new funding sources, in addition to bank
loan financing. That's according to Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services in a report recently published titled, "China Credit
Spotlight: LRGs, Logistics Companies, And Utilities Are Likely
To Tap New Funding Sources For Infrastructure Projects".
"The LRG funding model may not be sustainable over the
medium-to-long term. LRGs traditionally rely on buoyant revenues
from strong growth in land prices to finance their
infrastructure projects," Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Parvathy Iyer said.
"Now, with property prices becoming hardly affordable for
many Chinese and the property market cooling, this revenue
source might not be sufficient to finance new infrastructure
projects. Furthermore, any sustained economic slowdown in China
will likely further constrain their financing capability."
Certain sectors might win the race to attract private
financing. Globally, private investors look at the utilities
sector favorably. On the other hand, the transport sector has
seen a mix of funding and financing approaches, with airports,
ports, and toll roads being more attractive to private investors
compared to railroads. Meanwhile, funding for water utilities
and social infrastructure remains the domain of local or
national governments.