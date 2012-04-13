(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
plastic pipes manufacturer China Liansu Group Holdings Limited's
(Liansu) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Liansu's
senior unsecured rating at 'BB'.
The ratings are constrained by Liansu's small business scale
with EBITDAR close to USD300m and by a fragmented market that
may result in deterioration of cash flow generation during an
economic downturn.
The ratings also reflect Liansu's dominant position in the
plastic pipes market in southern China, which accounted for
about 68% of the group's revenue in 2011, and its strong
financial profile. The company has also expanded nationally and
is now the largest plastic pipes manufacturer in China. All of
Liansu's production facilities are strategically located near
its customers to reduce transportation costs. The company
recorded 2011 revenue of CNY10.14bn, a 31.5% increase on the
previous year, and operating EBITDAR of CNY1.8bn.
Liansu's ratings are also supported by a forecasted net cash
position for 2012 and onwards, providing Liansu maintains
discipline on both capex and working capital management. Its
sound financial metrics provide a buffer to weather unexpected
negative impact from aggressive price competition or raw
material price fluctuations. Although Liansu operates in a
cyclical industry, Fitch believes long-term demand growth driven
by nationwide infrastructure and property construction activity
will support healthy capacity utilisation rates and top line
growth, which underlines the Stable Outlook.
Fitch may consider a negative rating action if Liansu loses
its dominant market position in southern China, if its EBITDA
margin is falls below 10%, or if its financial leverage is above
2.0x, on a sustained basis. Positive rating action may be
considered if Liansu successfully achieves a dominant position
in another major market outside southern China while maintaining
its EBITDA margin above 15% and financial leverage below 1.5x on
a sustained basis.