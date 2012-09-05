SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 5, 2012--Falling
commodity prices and demand, overcapacity, and the high cost of
production for some metals will exacerbate the impact of China's
slowdown on the metals sector, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in a report published recently. The report titled,
"China Credit Spotlight: Metals And Mining To Suffer But Oil And
Gas Remain Robust", highlights that the steel sector would be
significantly affected.
"Large Chinese steel companies are losing money this year
for the first time in 10 years, even though steel production is
still at a record high. Overcapacity, lack of product
differentiation, market fragmentation, and slowing demand will
likely keep steel prices soft and could easily depress them
further," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Suzanne Smith said.
"We expect weak margins to erode the profitability of China's
steel sector over the next couple of years."
On the other hand, we expect strong energy demand will
sustain robust fundamentals in China's coal, oil, and gas
industries.
