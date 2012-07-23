(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Oriental Group Company Limited's (China Oriental) Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the Chinese
steelmaker's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'.
The ratings are affirmed despite a rise in leverage, as
measured by net adjusted debt/EBITDAR, to 2.2x in 2011 from 1.9x
a year earlier. This rise is driven primarily by an increase in
working capital, a situation that can by reversed by the
company's reduction of its notes receivables balance and/or by
increasing its payable days. If China Oriental's working capital
is adjusted to industry norms, leverage would have been around
1.6x in 2011. Fitch estimates that the normalised leverage will
be below 2.0x in 2012.
Fitch notes that China Oriental gets higher prices on its
sales by granting longer credit terms to its customers, and
saves finance costs for its notes payables by shortening its
payable days. Thus, the company has extended its working capital
to better utilise the cash raised from the USD850m notes issued
in 2010. The funds were originally earmarked for expansion, but
the company has scaled back capex due to weakening demand.
China Oriental's ratings are supported by its operational
stability. It is one of the few Chinese steel companies that saw
higher per ton gross profit for steel products sold in 2011
versus 2010, partly by managing down its energy costs by
harnessing power generated from its blast furnaces and sinter
plants. China Oriental has also maximised its plant utilisation
to enhance cost efficiency, through the use of different iron
ore grades. The company's ratings are also supported by the
operational support from one of the world's largest steelmakers,
ArcelorMittal S.A. (ArcelorMittal, 'BBB'/Negative), which
continues to render technical assistance to China Oriental.
Fitch expects ArcelorMittal to remain committed to the Chinese
steel market and China Oriental is one of its key integrated
steel manufacturing investments in China.
China Oriental's ratings are constrained by its lack of
product diversification. Its pace of new product development has
been slow given the volatile market conditions across most steel
product classes since 2009. H-section and strip products - which
are largely commoditised - still form over 72% of the group's
revenue. Given that the company only has committed capex of
CNY500m in 2012, Fitch does not anticipate new product offerings
to be introduced before 2014.
The Stable Outlook is supported by Fitch's expectation of a
better second-half in 2012. The agency has observed a few trends
in the main steel consuming industries that support an
improvement in H212 demand for steel in China. Firstly, the
year-on-year decline in Chinese residential housing sales has
been slowing in recent months. Secondly, automobile production
growth has returned to double digits from April 2012. Finally,
China's steel inventory level has fallen to this year's low in
July despite record production of steel products of 84.4 million
tons in June 2012.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- normalised working capital adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above
1.5x for two consecutive years or above 2.0x in any single year;
- any further working capital increases without a
corresponding increase in revenue
- significant weakening of China Oriental's strategic and
operational ties with ArcelorMittal
Positive: No positive rating action is anticipated over the
next 24 months given China Oriental's low degree of product
diversification and small operating scale.