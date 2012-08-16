Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
Aug 16 Moody's Investors Service says that China Overseas Land and Investment Limited's ("COLI") 1H 2012 results are strong and continue to support its Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. The ratings outlook remains stable.
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
June 6 New Jersey insurance regulators are "in the midst of a very comprehensive exam" of Prudential Financial Inc, the company's vice chairman Mark Grier said in a presentation for investors on Tuesday.