(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012--The outlook
for the Chinese property development sector remains negative
despite some improvement in the past six months from
strengthening liquidity and higher sales volumes. That's
according to an industry report card, titled, "China Property
China Property Market Outlook Improves on Easing Liquidity
Pressure," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published
recently.
"A weakening economy reduces the government's incentive to
further tighten the screws on the property sector, a major
pillar of the economy. Moreover, some of the government's likely
increase in spending to stimulate the flagging economy could
spill over to the sector," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Bei Fu.
Improving credit conditions will increase the availability
of mortgage loans for first-time buyers and boost liquidity for
project/construction loans.
Standard & Poor's believes the prospects of strong growth
are limited despite improved property sales in the past two
quarters. This is because the economic outlook is weak, which
dampens purchasing power and investment sentiment. Property
sales may start to ease as pent-up demand is gradually absorbed.
Moreover, administrative controls on speculation will continue
to put a lid on investment demand and housing prices.
We believe gross margins and EBITDA margins will be under
pressure for the majority of rated developers due to sector-wide
price-cutting and active promotions since 2011. "We expect the
government to adopt a differentiated policy for China's real
estate sector," said Ms. Fu. "On one hand, it will seek to
encourage demand and supply to satisfy end-user buyers. On the
other, it will continue to control or curb investment and
speculative demand." We believe purchase restrictions are likely
to remain in the next 12 months. They will be phased out when
the government implements more efficient measures--such as a
property tax--to curb investment demand or expands investment
avenues for the public.
In the next six months, Standard & Poor's expects some
negative rating actions on Chinese developers, although the
number is likely to be lower than in the past 12 months. We may
also see some positive rating actions. We are less likely to see
defaults because distressed developers such as Greentown China
Holdings Ltd. (CCC+/Watch Positive/--) have improved their
financial strength through asset sales. But peers, such as
Coastal Greenland Ltd. (CCC+/Negative/--), still face some
refinancing risks.