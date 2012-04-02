(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 2 BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Resources Gas Group Limited's (CRG, 'BBB+'/Stable) USD750m 4.5% notes due 2022, issued under the its global medium term notes (MTN) programme, a final rating of 'BBB+'. This follows the completion of the issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 28 March 2012.

The ratings reflect the profitability and favourable growth prospects of CRG's core gas distribution business in China. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch uplift for potential support from its immediate parent, China Resources Holdings Limited (CRH), and the ultimate majority-owner, the China sovereign ('A+'/Stable), through the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

A negative rating action on the ratings of CRG could result from a material deterioration in the regulatory environment, increasing failure to pass through cost increases to preserve profitability and FFO fixed cover falling below 7x (FY11: 26.4x from FY10: 19.8x restated including rentals) and/or net leverage increasing to above 3.5x (FY11 and FY10: net cash position) on a sustained basis.

In addition, evidence of insufficient cashflow up-streaming from subsidiaries to meet CRG's interest service and dividend requirements can also result in negative rating action. Should there be a substantial increase in debt at jointly-controlled entities, increasing structural subordination for creditors at CRG, it can also result in downward pressure on CRG's IDR and lead to notching down of the senior unsecured rating from the IDR.

A positive rating action is not likely given the aggressive programme of acquisitions and capex over the medium-term.