HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Chinese life insurers may be exposed to risks from
new investments as a result of the recent liberalisation by the
China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).
Under the CIRC's new initiative, Chinese insurers have more
flexibility in diversifying their investments to include
credit-related financial products (such as banks' wealth
management products and asset-backed securities, which they are
allowed to hold up to 30% of their assets. In addition, insurers
can invest up to 20% of total assets in infrastructure debts and
property-related assets, up from 10%.
"Credit assessment of these financial products is generally
more difficult than of straight bonds. Liquidity can also be an
issue due to no secondary market being available," says Joyce
Huang, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance team. "Such
new investment vehicles may expose Chinese insurers to new risks
which they may not be prepared to manage."
Chinese life insurers are more likely to tap into these
complex investments than non-life insurers, given their greater
investment flexibility afforded by the longer tenor of life
insurance reserves. They have also mainly relied on investment
income for profit. Stock market fluctuations continue to cause
volatility in profitability and capitalisation, although the low
guaranteed returns for policyholders (which have been capped at
2.5% after June 1999) mitigate the downside risk.
Chinese life insurers are now placing greater emphasis on
margin improvement over gaining market share. Their efforts in
growing more profitable regular-premium policies have
contributed to a continuing growth in the value of in-force
business, despite a slowdown in premium sales.
Fitch is maintaining a Stable Rating Outlook for the Chinese
life insurance sector, in light of rated insurers' resilient
market positions, adequate capitalisation and external funding
capabilities. That said, Chinese life insurers' capitalisation
remains vulnerable to potentially unfavourable movements in
stock markets and deterioration in the quality of fixed-income
securities in an economic slowdown in China. Significantly
weakened capitalisation on a sustained basis could lead to
negative rating action.
On the other hand, China remains an under-penetrated market,
particularly in risk protection, retirement and healthcare
products amid aging population. Increasing insurance
penetration, which leads to higher underwriting profits, and
less reliance on volatile investment income, could result in
positive rating action.
The report, '2013 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance - From
Market Share Expansion to Value Growth', is available at
www.fitchratings.com.